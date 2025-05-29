The Top Airport Lounge Of 2025 Offers Chef-Driven Menus And A Serious Upgrade In Comfort

Airport lounges are a game-changer if you travel even semi-regularly. Instead of cramming into an overcrowded gate or buying overpriced water bottles, you get a quieter place to relax, free snacks, and fast Wi-Fi. Some of the world's best airport lounges even offer showers or spas. Not to mention, indulging yourself in an airport lounge is one of the best things to do immediately if your flight is delayed to minimize stress. The highest-end lounges take it up a notch, with more perks and maximal comfort. In a study of user data, Yelp named the American Express Centurion Lounge the "Most Loved Airport Lounge" for 2025 (via Passenger Terminal World).

The Centurion Lounge is a credit card-based lounge, meaning it's accessible to premium travel credit card users. Yelp's rankings come from a mix of reviews, page views, page activity, and star ratings. Scores were weighted equally across all the lounges reviewed, and the Centurion Lounge came out on top, followed by Delta Sky Club in second place and United Club in third.

American Express Centurion Lounges are known for their luxury. Among their deluxe features, Centurion Lounges have meals curated by top-tier chefs inspired by local cuisine, a full bar with signature cocktails, high-speed Wi-Fi, and shower suites. At Dallas' Centurion Lounge, for example, you'll find a Southwestern-inspired menu conceived by Chef Dean Fearing, with items like veggie enchiladas and cornbread pudding. Plus, accommodations are ample. "The seating is plenty, with regular tables and chairs in addition to bar stools at the bar and windows along with sofa style seating," wrote Tripadvisor reviewer @160varund of the Centurion Lounge in New York's LaGuardia Airport.