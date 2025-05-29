Arkansas' Quirky City Thrives In The Ozark Mountains With Southern Small-Town Vibes And Surreal Cave Lakes

Small Southern villages captivate travelers in a variety of ways, whether through vintage charm, close-knit community, or stunning natural scenery. In Berryville, Arkansas, it's a little bit of all three. First settled by the Plumlee brothers in 1832, the city is rich with historic buildings brimming with stories to tell, small businesses that encourage locals and visitors alike to gather, and a limestone cave filled with bottomless lakes that make it one of the state's most appealing attractions.

Like Jasper, Arkansas, a riverside town known for outdoor beauty and fun, Berryville is just one of the small cities and towns located in the Ozark Mountains, a highland plateau that stretches across Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Spring visits ensure that the hills are alive with color, from lush greenery to vibrant wildflowers, while local farmers markets are starting to pop up. Autumn is also a great time to see the sights in Berryville, with fall foliage at its peak and a crispness to the air perfect for outdoor exploration.

Although there aren't any major international airports in Arkansas, visitors can fly into Kansas City International Airport, about 4 hours away by car, or the smaller Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport, an hour and a half away, or arrive by bus with a 75-minute ride from Fayetteville or a nearly 3-hour trip from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Better yet, make a road trip of it to explore a variety of attractions in the area, including round-trip Arkansas & Missouri Railroad excursions, Kings River, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge big cat sanctuary, and Eureka Springs – a unique, funky city bursting with creativity, boutiques, and mountain charm — all within about an hour's drive of Berryville.