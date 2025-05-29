Arkansas' Quirky City Thrives In The Ozark Mountains With Southern Small-Town Vibes And Surreal Cave Lakes
Small Southern villages captivate travelers in a variety of ways, whether through vintage charm, close-knit community, or stunning natural scenery. In Berryville, Arkansas, it's a little bit of all three. First settled by the Plumlee brothers in 1832, the city is rich with historic buildings brimming with stories to tell, small businesses that encourage locals and visitors alike to gather, and a limestone cave filled with bottomless lakes that make it one of the state's most appealing attractions.
Like Jasper, Arkansas, a riverside town known for outdoor beauty and fun, Berryville is just one of the small cities and towns located in the Ozark Mountains, a highland plateau that stretches across Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Spring visits ensure that the hills are alive with color, from lush greenery to vibrant wildflowers, while local farmers markets are starting to pop up. Autumn is also a great time to see the sights in Berryville, with fall foliage at its peak and a crispness to the air perfect for outdoor exploration.
Although there aren't any major international airports in Arkansas, visitors can fly into Kansas City International Airport, about 4 hours away by car, or the smaller Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport, an hour and a half away, or arrive by bus with a 75-minute ride from Fayetteville or a nearly 3-hour trip from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Better yet, make a road trip of it to explore a variety of attractions in the area, including round-trip Arkansas & Missouri Railroad excursions, Kings River, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge big cat sanctuary, and Eureka Springs – a unique, funky city bursting with creativity, boutiques, and mountain charm — all within about an hour's drive of Berryville.
Embracing Berryville's small-town charm
Berryville's moniker was derived from Blackburn Henderson Berry, who earned naming privileges by winning a coin toss. During the Civil War, the Berryville was transformed as military forces moved in, displacing its previous residents. After the war came to a close, Berryville had to be slowly rebuilt due to a disastrous fire, but it was finally incorporated in 1876 and later became known for its involvement in the tomato, dairy, wheat, and poultry industries.
In 2017, the community, home to an estimated 5,763 people as of 2024, came together to fundraise for revitalization of the downtown sector and restoration of the vintage murals that once gave the city its charm. The city square, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, now has a fountain and gazebo as well, dressing up the heart of Berryville.
During your stay, do as the locals and support the many small businesses. Step into the past at the Memory Lane museum, pick up your next read at It's a Mystery Bookstore, go bowling at Town and Country Lanes, hunt for funky finds at Hardcastle Folk Art, catch a movie at Main Theatre, learn about slithering critters at Snake World, explore rare handguns at the Saunders Museum, and grab a sandwich to fuel your exploration at Farmer in the Deli.
The most thrilling attraction in Berryville, Arkansas
There is one place in Berryville that you simply cannot miss, and that is Cosmic Cavern. With a unique landscape that lends itself to underground caves and caverns, like those less than two hours away at Blanchard Springs Recreation Area — an under-the-radar recreation area where you can swim in crystal-clear waters and hike wooded hills — the Ozarks are the perfect destination for nature lovers looking to enhance their visit with an adrenaline-fueled activity.
Clocking in at 1 hour and 15 minutes, tours of the well-lit limestone cave showcase several types of geological formations, including stalactites and stalagmites, flowstones, helictites, cave bacon, draperies, and a 9-foot soda straw. But the highlights are the two underground lakes: South Lake and North Lake. Despite efforts from divers, the bottoms of the lakes have yet to be discovered, shrouding the waters in mystery.
The second of the lakes, North Lake, was discovered in 1993 along with the entire Silent Splendor section of the cave. Long untouched, this area is an immaculate sight to behold, with mineral flows accumulating into formations so white they nearly shine. The lakes are also home to several species of fish and the Western grotto salamander, all of which are blind due to their existence in the dark cave. Additional activities, including panning for gemstones, digging for fossils, and shopping in the on-site gift shop, round out the experience, but it's the caverns themselves that enchant visitors and keep them coming back.