Islamorada's Best-Kept Secret Is A Stylish Florida Art Boutique With A Unique Tree And Quirky Shop

The Florida Keys are a wonderful collection of more than 800 keys connected by a long and scenic overseas highway that's part of U.S. Route 1. Key West, located three to four hours from Miami, is the southernmost and best-known key, but there are plenty of other wonderful stops along the way to Key West, like the beautiful and bougie Duck Key, or the calm and peaceful Islamorada. If you're passing through the latter, don't neglect to stop at The Banyan Tree Garden & Boutique, a hidden gem that provides a chic space for weary travelers or locals who want to escape the ordinary.

Centered around a real banyan tree, this shop is true to its name. Walking in feels like you've entered a secret garden where a fairy might just come out and sprinkle you with magic dust. Besides the welcoming garden, there is a boutique that sells unique goods and souvenirs: including breezy loose clothes, candles that smell like an Islamorada beach house, tropical cotton towels, turtle-shaped planters, handmade jewelry, and more. Products change depending on what local artisans and artists are making, but you can be sure that they'll be different from the cliché keychains and cheesy T-shirts that too often claim shelf space in shops around the Florida Keys. The boutique also hosts art classes and floral arrangement workshops for adults and children during certain days. If you join one, you'll have the chance to rub shoulders with locals and pick up a new skill during your vacation.