Islamorada's Best-Kept Secret Is A Stylish Florida Art Boutique With A Unique Tree And Quirky Shop
The Florida Keys are a wonderful collection of more than 800 keys connected by a long and scenic overseas highway that's part of U.S. Route 1. Key West, located three to four hours from Miami, is the southernmost and best-known key, but there are plenty of other wonderful stops along the way to Key West, like the beautiful and bougie Duck Key, or the calm and peaceful Islamorada. If you're passing through the latter, don't neglect to stop at The Banyan Tree Garden & Boutique, a hidden gem that provides a chic space for weary travelers or locals who want to escape the ordinary.
Centered around a real banyan tree, this shop is true to its name. Walking in feels like you've entered a secret garden where a fairy might just come out and sprinkle you with magic dust. Besides the welcoming garden, there is a boutique that sells unique goods and souvenirs: including breezy loose clothes, candles that smell like an Islamorada beach house, tropical cotton towels, turtle-shaped planters, handmade jewelry, and more. Products change depending on what local artisans and artists are making, but you can be sure that they'll be different from the cliché keychains and cheesy T-shirts that too often claim shelf space in shops around the Florida Keys. The boutique also hosts art classes and floral arrangement workshops for adults and children during certain days. If you join one, you'll have the chance to rub shoulders with locals and pick up a new skill during your vacation.
Visiting The Banyan Tree
You wouldn't plan a trip to the Keys just to visit a boutique, no matter how cute it is, but if you're visiting Islamorada, you should certainly make it a priority to stop by The Banyan Tree. If you're going all the way down to fabulous Key West or to one of the Florida Keys' beautiful secret beaches, this is a great spot to rest, as it's about halfway between Miami and the tip of the Keys. Stretch your legs and breathe in the scent of the flowers that bring color to the garden. Intrepid travelers who come back from the remote Lignumvitae Key — which is west of Islamorada and can only be reached by kayak or boat — will find that The Banyan Tree is a perfect place to unwind and rest after an adventure. Just make sure to call ahead to see if they're open; since the boutique is operated by a mom-and-daughter duo, its hours can be limited and irregular.
You'll find this store right on U.S. Route 1, next to the deceptively-named Green Turtle Inn, a landmark seafood restaurant that's been operating since 1947. Though it no longer receives overnight guests, its food continues to be excellent. The Green Turtle Hammock Nature Preserve is only a six-minute walk away from The Banyan Tree, and is also a worthy stop for anyone who has the urge to be surrounded by lush greenery and while stretching their legs a bit before continuing down to the southernmost point of the Continental United States.