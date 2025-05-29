A Popular NorCal Waterfall Trail Visits Countless Falls Through Redwood Groves And Fern Gully Fairylands

To say that one of NorCal's finest waterfall trails lies a smidgen outside of San Francisco is a big claim. After all, Northern California is the land of the awe-inspiring Shasta Cascades and their 42 waterfalls. It's also home to the 129-foot waterfalls of the McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park, and even hosts the epic seasonal falls of the legendary Yosemite National Park. But there's one hike — the Cataract Falls Trail — that offers a unique vision of California waterfalls and is consistently rated as one of the best in the region.

If you like your waterfalls hidden deep in dense fir and redwood groves, surrounded by carpets of wild grass and moss, and hemmed in by fern thickets that look plucked from a fairy tale, this could be the one for you. Over the course of 2.8 miles, the out-and-back trail will bring you through the hinterland of the Mount Tamalpais Watershed to reveal not one, not two, not three, but a whole multitude of falls of all different shapes and sizes. And there's more good news: The Cataract Falls Trail is super accessible. The trailhead isn't all that far from Downtown San Francisco itself, which is part of what makes it so popular. You're looking at a drive of a little over an hour if you come in from the heart of the big city via the Golden Gate Bridge, and only a little under an hour and a half if you drive straight up from the airport — meaning that this could be your first hike in California after touching down.