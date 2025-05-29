One Of The World's Wettest Destinations Is This Dangerous, Ethereal Hike On A Massive Kauai Mountain
Imagine the wettest on-land places on the Earth, and your mind likely drifts to rainforests or musty swamps. But, you'd be wrong. One of the world's soggiest destinations is Mount Waialeale, an inactive volcano in the center of the Hawaiian island of Kauai. The second-highest peak on the island gives travelers access to a bevy of adventures, including an ethereal (and potentially dangerous) hike up to the peak. Its sibling summit, Kawaikini, is the island's highest peak and only 100 feet taller than Mount Waialeale.
Mount Waialeale is not merely a mountain, but also a dormant volcano. A stunning canopy of lush greenery covers its surface, watered by 450 inches of rain annually, making it one of the wettest places on the planet. The mountain's steep edges and round summit cause humid air to travel upwards and accumulate. This process creates an ensuing cascade of precipitation. The rainfall contributes to pools that form two streams and plunge down the mountainside, giving the mountain its name, which means "rippling water" in Hawaiian. These two streams converge to form the Wailua River below. This combination of moisture, near-constant rain, and humidity creates the perfect setting for an adventurous, yet perilous outing.
Plan a safe excursion to Mount Waialeale
Mount Waialeale's perpetually wet state and steep inclines make any attempt to scale the inactive volcano dicey. However, those looking for scenic vistas of the peak have plenty of options. A multitude of trails, such as the Kuilau Ridge Trail and the Alaka'i Swamp Trail, allow travelers to take in Mount Waialeale's beauty from a distance. However, don't be disappointed if you encounter low visibility — the mountain is nearly always covered in misty clouds, making it nearly impossible to get a clear view.
Skilled hikers with a guide could attempt reaching the base of Mount Waialeale, called The Blue Hole. However, it's not recommended without an experienced local, as this hike is widely considered to be very treacherous. Given the mountain's reputation as an earthen Slip N' Slide, one can easily imagine what awaits the few brave enough to traverse Mount Waialeale. Cloud bursts can turn the often knee-deep mud, river streams, and waterfalls into a perilous venture, with flash floods that could leave hikers stranded until water levels return to normal.
Several local tour companies provide guided hikes and helicopter excursions to Mount Waialeale, which are recommended for everyone, including the hardiest, most experienced hikers. With an experienced guide, you may be able to access the "Weeping Wall," a collection of ethereal waterfalls in the Waialeale Crater. Within minutes of witnessing these majestic surroundings, you'll immediately understand why Hawaiians have long considered Mount Waialeale a sacred site.
Planning your trip to Kaua'i and Mount Waialeale
Getting to the Mount Waialeale area is relatively easy from Kauai's Lihue Airport (LIH), however, you will need to rent a car to get around. While public transportation options exist, it will not take you as far as the mountain's various trailheads. The island itself offers several treasures close to Mount Waialeale worth exploring, such as Kapaa, a beachside Hawaii city that blends outdoor adventure with chic shopping. The island's town of Anahola also offers a chance to explore another mountain, Kalalea, also known as King Kong Mountain with its iconic 'hole-in-the-mountain' on Kauai's northeast corner.
There are countless places to stay on the island, ranging from budget-friendly vacation rentals and hostels to upscale hotels. The Kauai Shores Hotel offers a luxurious stay for less than $400 a night. There are some bargains, with hotels dipping below $300 per night.
The rain will always greet you at Mount Waialeale. It is, after all, one of the rainiest places on Earth. So be sure to pack for a soggy stay. Waterproof hiking boots with an excellent grip, a rain shell, a dry bag, and hiking poles are an absolute must. But don't limit yourself to only the mountain. There are a bunch of beautiful small towns in Hawaii that are wildly underrated. Check out any of the 10 best things to in Kauai while you're there. (And before you book, there are a few simple ways to determine if Maui or Kauai is the better island for you to visit.)