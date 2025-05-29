One Of The World's Wettest Destinations Is This Dangerous, Ethereal Hike On A Massive Kauai Mountain

Getting to the Mount Waialeale area is relatively easy from Kauai's Lihue Airport (LIH), however, you will need to rent a car to get around. While public transportation options exist, it will not take you as far as the mountain's various trailheads. The island itself offers several treasures close to Mount Waialeale worth exploring, such as Kapaa, a beachside Hawaii city that blends outdoor adventure with chic shopping. The island's town of Anahola also offers a chance to explore another mountain, Kalalea, also known as King Kong Mountain with its iconic 'hole-in-the-mountain' on Kauai's northeast corner.

There are countless places to stay on the island, ranging from budget-friendly vacation rentals and hostels to upscale hotels. The Kauai Shores Hotel offers a luxurious stay for less than $400 a night. There are some bargains, with hotels dipping below $300 per night.

The rain will always greet you at Mount Waialeale. It is, after all, one of the rainiest places on Earth. So be sure to pack for a soggy stay. Waterproof hiking boots with an excellent grip, a rain shell, a dry bag, and hiking poles are an absolute must. But don't limit yourself to only the mountain. There are a bunch of beautiful small towns in Hawaii that are wildly underrated. Check out any of the 10 best things to in Kauai while you're there. (And before you book, there are a few simple ways to determine if Maui or Kauai is the better island for you to visit.)