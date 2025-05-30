Halfway Between Las Vegas And Los Angeles Is A Once-Thriving Unique Motel Now An Abandoned Desert Ghost
For many people, the allure of abandoned places is intoxicating. Whether exploring the creepiest abandoned amusement parks in the world or wandering through a ghost town, there's something captivating about seeing a once-thriving destination lost to time and ruin. Southern California is no stranger to these sites, but one is notable for its charming exterior and mid-century design: Arne's Royal Hawaiian Motel in Baker.
The Royal Hawaiian's story is tied to the formation of the Interstate highway system. The motel was built in 1957, the same year construction started on Interstate 15, the highway connecting Los Angeles and Las Vegas. At the time, Vegas was still a relatively small resort town, and Baker served as the perfect midpoint for travelers to stay the night.
For decades, the Royal Hawaiian was an iconic motel, thanks to its exotic Tiki-themed design and decor. One notable element is the curved roof of the front building, which was even highlighted on the neon sign out front. Also, the motel featured two pools and air conditioning — amenities that were attractive to most travelers during its heyday. Unfortunately, by the mid-2000s, the hotel had already fallen into disrepair, and the Great Recession of 2008 signaled the end of its reign.
Planning a road trip to see the Royal Hawaiian Motel
If you just want to make a pilgrimage to visit the ruins of the Royal Hawaiian, the quickest option is to fly into Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas — America's best airport for affordable holiday travel — and drive about 80 minutes to Baker, California. Otherwise, coming from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), the trip is almost 4 hours, depending on traffic.
Because the property is privately owned, entering any of the buildings would count as trespassing. However, many travelers have wandered through the motel's grounds, taking photos of the empty pool and graffiti-covered walls. Now that the Royal Hawaiian Motel is something of a tourist destination for urban explorers, it's possible you might encounter other people when visiting. While you're in Baker, you can also visit other attractions, like the World's Tallest Thermometer or Alien Fresh Jerky, an alien-themed convenience store selling various types of meat jerky.
Oddly enough, the Royal Hawaiian isn't the only abandoned site you can explore along the I-15 corridor. The motel is just 20 minutes from California's most mysterious road that leads to a one-of-a-kind ghost town, Zzyzx. Otherwise, you can continue on toward either L.A. or Vegas, making the Royal Hawaiian your off-beat pit stop along the way.