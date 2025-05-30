Halfway Between Las Vegas And Los Angeles Is A Once-Thriving Unique Motel Now An Abandoned Desert Ghost

For many people, the allure of abandoned places is intoxicating. Whether exploring the creepiest abandoned amusement parks in the world or wandering through a ghost town, there's something captivating about seeing a once-thriving destination lost to time and ruin. Southern California is no stranger to these sites, but one is notable for its charming exterior and mid-century design: Arne's Royal Hawaiian Motel in Baker.

The Royal Hawaiian's story is tied to the formation of the Interstate highway system. The motel was built in 1957, the same year construction started on Interstate 15, the highway connecting Los Angeles and Las Vegas. At the time, Vegas was still a relatively small resort town, and Baker served as the perfect midpoint for travelers to stay the night.

For decades, the Royal Hawaiian was an iconic motel, thanks to its exotic Tiki-themed design and decor. One notable element is the curved roof of the front building, which was even highlighted on the neon sign out front. Also, the motel featured two pools and air conditioning — amenities that were attractive to most travelers during its heyday. Unfortunately, by the mid-2000s, the hotel had already fallen into disrepair, and the Great Recession of 2008 signaled the end of its reign.