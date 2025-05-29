The Charming California City Called 'The Apricot Capital Of The World' Is A Perfect Bay Area Alternative
Thanks to its natural beauty, notable landmarks, and historic attractions, the Bay Area attracts countless visitors per year. With San Francisco alone bringing in around 23 million visitors each year, though, diving into the Bay Area's bustling cities can be intimidating. Fortunately, there's a nearby alternative that's charming and removed from the hustle of big city life.
Nearly 90 miles away from San Francisco, about 45 miles from Livermore, and 75 miles from Oakland (the foodie capital of America), Patterson makes for a convenient alternative to the Bay Area. While not too far of a drive from the big cities and Oakland International Airport, one of California's notably uncrowded airports, Patterson is slightly off the beaten path, at the eastern foot of the Diablo Range. As a result, one of the closest big cities to Patterson is Stockton, a breathtaking town full of farmers' markets. While Patterson is smaller, with a population of just over 20,000 to Stockton's more than 324,000, you can expect Patterson to be quite similar to its farmers market-focused neighbor.
In fact, Patterson, California is the self-titled "apricot capital of the world," producing more than 95,000 tons of apricots per year. While apricots are always at the top of the menu, there is more to do in Patterson than just enjoying the sweet and delicately flavored local apricots.
Visit the apricot capital of the world for Apricot Fiesta
As the apricot capital of the world, Patterson's primary claim to fame is its agriculture, and the city celebrates in a big way. For over 50 years, Patterson has held an Apricot Fiesta each spring, where you'll find plenty to do over the entire weekend. During the official event, which spans a spring weekend from Friday to Sunday, visitors can enjoy free entertainment like an arm wrestling tournament, corn hole, fireworks, and even a car show. Don't miss the community parade, and stick around to shop a variety of community vendors, too. There are bound to be local businesses proffering apricot-flavored everything, but restaurants like Almond Wood, a barbecue spot, and Ernie's Taqueria also receive high marks from locals and visitors. If wine is a must-sip, try Stewart and Jasper, with a menu offering everything from rosé with aromas of apricot to charcuterie boards with sides of apricot sauce.
Accommodations in Patterson no doubt book up ahead of big events, but the local Best Western and Hampton Inn hotels are the most convenient options for exploring the city. If you're traveling in an RV, Kit Fox RV Park is also an option. Spring is an idyllic time to visit Patterson, as the weather is mild, with temperatures around 80 degrees Fahrenheit. However, there are events all year long around the city.
Discover more to do in Patterson
Looking to visit Patterson outside of the spring apricot event? Drop by in fall for Lobsterfest, the Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce's top fundraising event. In winter, schedule a trip to enjoy the Christmas Festival, a true small-town Christmas celebration with local crafters, food and drink, and, of course, twinkling lights.
Throughout the year, visitors to Patterson can enjoy its agricultural offerings, including apricots, almonds, and walnuts. Other local crops include broccoli, beans, melons, peas, spinach, and tomatoes. In summer, you can visit Fantozzi Farms for local produce, featuring — what else? — apricots. In the fall, a pumpkin patch and corn maze spring up. Visiting farms is one option while you're in town, but outdoor recreation is also an option, no matter which month you visit.
Apart from the farms and community events, Patterson has another unique selling point: It sits at the base of the Pacific Coast Range. From Patterson, you can visit the Diablo Range to hike, enjoy the scenery, and spot wildlife. The nearest hike to Patterson is the Frank Raines Park Trail, a moderate trail spanning 2 miles and 711 feet of elevation gain. Enjoy the birds and flowers while keeping a lookout for rattlesnakes and scorpions while out on the trail — and work up your appetite for more apricots!