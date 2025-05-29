The Charming California City Called 'The Apricot Capital Of The World' Is A Perfect Bay Area Alternative

Thanks to its natural beauty, notable landmarks, and historic attractions, the Bay Area attracts countless visitors per year. With San Francisco alone bringing in around 23 million visitors each year, though, diving into the Bay Area's bustling cities can be intimidating. Fortunately, there's a nearby alternative that's charming and removed from the hustle of big city life.

Nearly 90 miles away from San Francisco, about 45 miles from Livermore, and 75 miles from Oakland (the foodie capital of America), Patterson makes for a convenient alternative to the Bay Area. While not too far of a drive from the big cities and Oakland International Airport, one of California's notably uncrowded airports, Patterson is slightly off the beaten path, at the eastern foot of the Diablo Range. As a result, one of the closest big cities to Patterson is Stockton, a breathtaking town full of farmers' markets. While Patterson is smaller, with a population of just over 20,000 to Stockton's more than 324,000, you can expect Patterson to be quite similar to its farmers market-focused neighbor.

In fact, Patterson, California is the self-titled "apricot capital of the world," producing more than 95,000 tons of apricots per year. While apricots are always at the top of the menu, there is more to do in Patterson than just enjoying the sweet and delicately flavored local apricots.