Europe's Long-Distance Cross-Border Trail Lets You Hike Between Albania, Kosovo, And Montenegro

The best place to start the Peaks of the Balkans circuit depends on which country you find yourself in, as it is possible to begin and end the trail from the same spot. In Albania, Shkodra is the best place to start, as transfers to Theth are available every morning. In Kosovo, you'll want to start in Peja. And in Montenegro, you'll want to start in the town of Plav, which is accessible by car or bus from Podgorica.

Each stage of the trail is a little bit different. During the Albanian stages, you can be sure to glimpse many of the concrete bunkers that have contributed to the country's reputation as the "North Korea of Europe." While Kosovo has some of the most gorgeous views, many sections of the trail have been converted to tarmac roads, so hikers decide to either skip these stages altogether or take car transfers in between villages to avoid these sections. Kosovo is one of the most wildly underrated destinations in Europe, and these stages are a lot less trafficked in terms of crowds. In Montenegro, you'll encounter the biggest overnight destination by far: the town of Plav. You'll also travel through valleys that are home to many ethnic Albanians, particularly Vusanje.

Given that the word "peaks" is in the name of the trail, a big allure to the experience is the ability to take some side treks to ascend some of the highest mountains in the region. If starting in Albania, after reaching the village of Doberdol, trekkers can take an extra day to cross into Kosovo and ascend Gjeravica, the nation's highest peak, standing upwards of 8,700 feet. The following day, on the trek to Milishevc, travelers can ascend Mount Trekufiri, also known as the "Three Borders Peak," because it shares a border with all three countries along the trail.