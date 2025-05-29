Rick Steves Says This French Valley's 'Average Chateau' Transforms Into A 'Show Stopper' With Blooming Gardens
France's long and meandering Loire Valley is not only famous for its diverse wines. As a travel destination unto itself, there are numerous features on offer to lure the intrepid traveler, and the Loire Valley is even one of travel expert Rick Steves' favorites for biking. Since Steves is a preeminent source of all things European travel, you know he'll have some well-formed opinions on the scenery there, whether you're taking in any part of the valley by bike, foot, boat, or train.
The stretch of the Loire Valley between Sully-sur-Loire and Chalonnes-sur-Loire is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, especially beloved for its quaint historical villages and stunning architecture, especially its châteaux. For example, Château de Chenonceau is a breathtaking escape with gardens, priceless art, and wine tasting, known as France's famous fairytale castle. On his website, Steves also deems it "France's first great pleasure palace," listing it among several European destinations whose gardens in particular are not to be missed.
In a region where you can hardly swirl a wine glass without hitting a château, not all of them can be pleasure palaces. Alongside the more resplendent Château de Chenonceau, the Loire Valley's Château de Villandry is another humble stand-out. In his European garden checklist, Steves notes, "Villandry is an average château, but its Renaissance gardens make the estate a show stopper." While wandering among the blooming gardens, you'll be able to see why this castle is a must-visit when in the Loire Valley.
Wander the beautiful gardens of Château de Villandry
Château de Villandry's grounds may inspire "Alice in Wonderland"-esque musings — at least they did for Steves. Think hedgerow mazes dotted with flowering trees, sculptural topiary, trellised archways laced with tangled vines, and even meticulous rows of vegetable plants. The travel guru writes, "The eye-popping, geometric plantings are as manicured as a putting green — just try and find a weed. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Queen of Hearts pop out from behind the topiary in this wonderland."
Château de Villandry is located in the village of Villandry, just a 30-minute drive west of Tours. You can also take an hour-long bike or train ride to reach the gorgeous grounds and stop to smell the roses. Tours is only about 1.5 hours on France's high-speed Train à Grande Vitesse from Paris, so it's even possible to make a day trip of it if you're eager. What's better than escaping Paris crowds at a nearby well-preserved château anyway?
The gardens of Château de Villandry are open to visitors every day of the year except December 25, even when the castle itself isn't open, so you don't have to wait for summer travel in order to experience it. Admission for just the gardens is only about $10 at the time of this writing for adults or $6.20 for children between 8 and 17 years old and students under 26. Children under 8 can enter free of charge. You can also visit the château for an additional cost.