Rick Steves Says This French Valley's 'Average Chateau' Transforms Into A 'Show Stopper' With Blooming Gardens

France's long and meandering Loire Valley is not only famous for its diverse wines. As a travel destination unto itself, there are numerous features on offer to lure the intrepid traveler, and the Loire Valley is even one of travel expert Rick Steves' favorites for biking. Since Steves is a preeminent source of all things European travel, you know he'll have some well-formed opinions on the scenery there, whether you're taking in any part of the valley by bike, foot, boat, or train.

The stretch of the Loire Valley between Sully-sur-Loire and Chalonnes-sur-Loire is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, especially beloved for its quaint historical villages and stunning architecture, especially its châteaux. For example, Château de Chenonceau is a breathtaking escape with gardens, priceless art, and wine tasting, known as France's famous fairytale castle. On his website, Steves also deems it "France's first great pleasure palace," listing it among several European destinations whose gardens in particular are not to be missed.

In a region where you can hardly swirl a wine glass without hitting a château, not all of them can be pleasure palaces. Alongside the more resplendent Château de Chenonceau, the Loire Valley's Château de Villandry is another humble stand-out. In his European garden checklist, Steves notes, "Villandry is an average château, but its Renaissance gardens make the estate a show stopper." While wandering among the blooming gardens, you'll be able to see why this castle is a must-visit when in the Loire Valley.