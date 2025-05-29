Vermont's Giant Marble Quarry Is A Fun Abandoned Tourist Attraction In Dorset Full Of Natural Wonders

When many travelers think of Vermont, towns graced by white steeples and covered bridges may come to mind. One iconic example of this is Bennington, one of Vermont's oldest towns. Another classic Vermont town is Dorset, a four-season destination with cozy New England charm. In its heyday, Dorset was known for its abundance of natural stone — a refined marble with green and blue tones, aptly named Dorset marble. The marble was so popular that it was shipped to New York City and Washington D.C. for building. At one point, it's estimated that Dorset had up to 14 marble quarries. One of these quarries — the now-abandoned Freedlyville Quarry — is a popular destination where visitors can explore vast cave-like ruins.

The Freedlyville Quarry, also called the Freedley Quarry, involves a bit of hiking to get to. It's located up on a slope of Mount Aeolus. At one time, there was a little village established in the woods near the quarry for its workers, which came to be known as Freedlyville. While most quarries are large pits surrounded by rocky cliffs, the Freedlyville Quarry is distinct in that it burrows horizontally into Mount Aeolus, giving it a cavernous quality. Inside this cave is a pond where ice skaters glide over its frozen surface in the winter.