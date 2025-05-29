Just North Of The US Border, Quebec's Lakeside City Has Outdoor Fun, Boutiques, And Gastronomical Treats
Champlain isn't the only lake that Vermont shares with Canada. Head about 50 miles east to the state's northernmost city of Newport, which binds the U.S. state and the Canadian province. From Newport's shores, Lake Memphremagog reaches north for about 36 miles until the Quebec city of Magog, home to 30,000 people. Here, the reflections on the lake have also polished Magog into a shining gem of the Eastern Townships region, especially in the summer. At this time, boaters and swimmers take to the water, while shoppers and diners prowl the vibrant downtown stretched out along the banks of the Magog River from the lake shore.
Start any visit to Magog in Pointe-Merry Park, which juts south into the lake at the mouth of the Magog River. From its lawns and picnic tables are postcard views of the lake, and the 1-mile loop trail around the edge is one of Magog's primary promenades. Just off its northeast corner, downtown Magog proceeds along Rue Principale — the French version of Main Street. For several blocks, restaurants, cafes, bars, boutiques, and art studios entertain locals and visitors alike, including Cherry River Distillery inside a former church and a cabaret-style concert hall, Vieux Clocher. Two museums educate and enlighten visitors, too: At Maison Merry, Magog's oldest home, learn this history of region going back to its Aboriginal past. Around the corner at the Musée International d'Art naïf de Magog, discover 850 works of "naïve" art by 271 self-taught artists (meaning no formal training) from 34 countries.
Magog is a natural escape in Canada
Located between Sherbrooke and Montreal (another Canadian destination to visit for charming Paris vibes), Magog offers a natural escape from the urban environment. Lake Memphremagog remains the star, especially in summer. Swimmers can slip under that waves at West and Canton beaches in town, while boaters can ride atop them on rented kayaks, pedal boats, and paddleboards at outfitters like Vie de Plein Air. Larger and powered options like are at Magog Marine. Add comfort, cuisine, and bling on luxury cruises by Escapades Memphrémagog. Winter brings Le Sentier Glacé, a 1.7-mile ice track along the banks. In warm weather, the same trail becomes the domain of bikers and joggers, as do the dedicated bike paths La Montagnarde (32 miles), Sentier Nature Tomifobia (17 miles), and Véloroute des Grandes-Fourches (9 miles).
In warm weather, the same trail becomes the domain of bikers and joggers, as do other dedicated bike paths in the area like La Montagnarde (32 miles), Sentier nature Tomifobia (17 miles) and Véloroute des Grandes-Fourches (9 miles). The Rivière-aux-Cerises Marsh — or Cherry River Marsh — is another natural gem. The wetlands are teaming with flora and fauna, much of it on display along miles of hiking trails. Mont Orford National Park is also just 10 miles away and full of outdoor activities at all times of the year. In fact, Mont Orford Ski Resort is the main draw in winter, with 44 trails. This is also wine country, with several visitable vineyards, including Le Cep d'Argent and Vignoble du Chemin de la Rivière.
Getting to and staying in Magog
Reaching Magog is easier on the Canadian side of the border, not just because it avoids the hassle and stress of an international crossing but also the transport options. Flights to the area land at Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and Montreal Metropolitan Airport, about 80 miles west. On the American side, Burlington International Airport in Burlington Vermont — an artsy urban vacation surrounded by mountains — is closest, at 115 miles, and Plattsburgh International Airport in upstate New York is about the same. No trains run to Magog but Limocar buses do. However, a car is still the best and most flexible option, though, and rentals are available throughout the region.
As a popular destination, Magog boasts ample accommodation options. A large cluster sits at the junction of the lake and river, offering all levels of quality and luxury. At the top are hotels like Hôtel Expérience Quartier des Marinas and Hôtel Versō, with more four- and five-stars on the outskirts and outside Magog, including Espace 4 Saisons and Manoir Hovey, with a two Michelin Key rating. On the flip side, campgrounds abound in the area, including on the lake itself at Camping Lac Magog, which offers multiple accommodation types, including equipped campers, cabins, tree tents, and "coolboxes." Add a stop in Magog to your larger Quebec itinerary, including the secret peninsula with sweeping vistas, serene lighthouses, and seafood shacks, and North America's one and only ice hotel.