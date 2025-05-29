Just North Of The US Border, Quebec's Lakeside City Has Outdoor Fun, Boutiques, And Gastronomical Treats

Champlain isn't the only lake that Vermont shares with Canada. Head about 50 miles east to the state's northernmost city of Newport, which binds the U.S. state and the Canadian province. From Newport's shores, Lake Memphremagog reaches north for about 36 miles until the Quebec city of Magog, home to 30,000 people. Here, the reflections on the lake have also polished Magog into a shining gem of the Eastern Townships region, especially in the summer. At this time, boaters and swimmers take to the water, while shoppers and diners prowl the vibrant downtown stretched out along the banks of the Magog River from the lake shore.

Start any visit to Magog in Pointe-Merry Park, which juts south into the lake at the mouth of the Magog River. From its lawns and picnic tables are postcard views of the lake, and the 1-mile loop trail around the edge is one of Magog's primary promenades. Just off its northeast corner, downtown Magog proceeds along Rue Principale — the French version of Main Street. For several blocks, restaurants, cafes, bars, boutiques, and art studios entertain locals and visitors alike, including Cherry River Distillery inside a former church and a cabaret-style concert hall, Vieux Clocher. Two museums educate and enlighten visitors, too: At Maison Merry, Magog's oldest home, learn this history of region going back to its Aboriginal past. Around the corner at the Musée International d'Art naïf de Magog, discover 850 works of "naïve" art by 271 self-taught artists (meaning no formal training) from 34 countries.