The French Riviera Town That's A Spectacular Artistic Hub With Coastal Charm And A Thriving Café Scene

Follow the sublime beaches and glitzy marinas of the French Riviera (Côte d'Azur) south from Nice and north of Cannes, and you'll find a little outcrop of land home to the beautiful town of Antibes. This picturesque slice of the Riviera is less known than its two big name siblings, though it's nevertheless an important hub on the Riviera. While Cannes is all about the film festival, you'll find Antibes more of an artists' town, painted on numerous occasions by Picasso and described in vivid detail by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Indeed, it's here in Antibes, via parties attended by many of the Lost Generation thrown by Gerald and Sara Murphy, that the Côte d'Azur as a summer destination was born.

It's hard to believe now, with sun chairs dotted along every available stretch of beach and summery terraces laid out for busy cafes, but before the 1920s, the Riviera was little more than a winter holiday destination for wealthy British travelers escaping a harsh northern European winter. The Murphys changed all that by lounging on the beaches in 1920s Breton stripes, hosting picnics at the height of summer, and throwing parties in villas that are now 5-star hotels, like the iconic Hotel Belles Rives. The Murphys are even, probably erroneously (though nonetheless romantically), often credited with inventing the word 'sunbathing.'

Getting to Antibes is easy, with the closest international airport, the Nice Côte d'Azur Airport, less than 10 miles away and only a 22-minute drive. There isn't a train station here, but you can take a direct bus from the airport to Antibes in around 35 minutes.