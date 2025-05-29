Puerto Escondido Boasts An Effortlessly Cool Hotel Blending Surf Culture With Boutique Style In Mexico

For years, Zicatela was seen as just for surfers. Located just outside Puerto Escondido on Mexico's Pacific coast, it is widely known as one of (if not the best) surfing beaches in Mexico, thanks to the pounding waves of the wild Pacific Ocean and the fantastic breaks of the Mexican Pipeline. The water is tempestuous and getting in is not for the unwary, and while La Punta at the southern end is a little more relaxed, the northern end of the beach is really for experienced surfers only.

As a result, Zicatela has held on to its laid-back, surfer-and-backpacker vibes, a casual place for non-surfing shoestring travelers to chill out on one of the best beaches in Mexico and for serious wave riders to take on the Pipeline. In recent years, the serene, stress-free joys of Zicatela have started to attract a larger, more international crowd, and the accommodation on offer has shifted from just surf hostels and budget guesthouses to a more boutique selection of places to stay. One of the best is Hotel Humano, an effortlessly cool design hotel that remains true to Zicatela's surfing traditions, blending beach and board culture with stunning style to create an exquisite and luxurious place to stay.

Hotel Humano is located to the south of Zicatela near Punta Zicatela, about a block from the beach. It's a 10-minute drive from the center of Puerto Escondido and is easily reached from Puerto Escondido airport, which is about 5 miles away and served by routes from Houston and Dallas as well as several Mexican hubs. It is around 120 miles from the vibrant city of Oaxaca, the state capital.