California's Magnificent Palm Springs Canyons Offer Hikers Views Of Desert Oases And Waterfalls
There are countless things to do while on vacation in Palm Springs. From riding the iconic tramway high into the San Jacinto Mountains to relaxing at the world-class resorts in Rancho Mirage, there is truly something for everyone. Palm Springs is also an easy drive away from the famous sunset trails in Joshua Tree National Park. For adventure-minded travelers keen to explore, there's one place that really stands out for its mix of palm-sprouting oases, crystal-clear creeks, and rich human history: The Indian Canyons.
There are three main canyons here: Palm Canyon, Andreas Canyon, and Murray Canyon. Each is laced with hiking paths and equestrian trails, showcasing a unique mix of flora, fauna, and natural wonders. At one canyon, you'll see colossal fan palms and sweeping views of the Sonoran Desert rolling to the horizon. At the next canyon, you'll come upon remains of ancient Native American settlements and endangered big horn sheep scrambling up the rocks.
Tempted? Thought so. Having a car is the best way to get around, but the canyons are a mere 6 miles outside of downtown Palm Springs. Simply head south along South Palm Canyon Drive for 10 minutes and you'll arrive at the entrance booth. Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children, at the time of writing. From there, one road veers towards the Andreas and Murray Canyons, while another continues south for 2 miles to Palm Canyon, often considered the highlight of the region.
The Indian Canyons are a haven for hikers
Each of the Indian Canyons has hiking trails, but Palm Canyon is home to perhaps the longest and most challenging route. The Palm Canyon Trail is 15 miles in total, but you don't have to walk the whole way to appreciate the stands of colossal palm trees that the area is famous for. Palm Canyon lays claim to over 2,500 of these majestic trees, some of which are over 200 years old.
The shorter, more trafficked Andreas Canyon Trail loops around the northernmost canyon. It's popular, but reviews prove that it's worth the hype. "One of the most beautiful miles I've walked," reads one review on AllTrails. "The oasis is stunning with the backdrop of the desert!" It may be short but Andreas packs in over 150 native plant species, a gurgling desert creek, and ancient rock formations.
Finally, there's the quieter Murray Canyon Trail. Not as many folks come this way, which lends it a more peaceful atmosphere. The trailhead is located in the same area as Andreas Canyon, but the trail meanders for 3.6 miles in the opposite direction. Weave and wind your way along the creek that leads to Seven Sisters Waterfall, where a duo of cascading waters crash between the palms and rocks. On this trail, hikers are most likely to spot wildlife in the distance, including mule deer and big horn sheep.
Palm groves and waterfalls in the Indian Canyons
The scenery you'll encounter in the Indian Canyons is like something plucked from the set of a Western movie, only with a touch of the Middle East in the form of tropical green flora surrounded by rolling hills. The desert fan palm trees are one of the most impressive features of the landscape. They're present in all three canyons, though Palm Canyon boasts the largest collection of desert palms in the world.
These trees only exist thanks to the groundwater created by natural springs in this part of the San Jacinto Mountains. The Palm Springs-based band of Native American peoples, called the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, have long considered this spring water a sacred life-giving resource. These waters also create another natural wonder: waterfalls.
In addition to sweeping vistas of the desert and glimpses of emerald oases, the Indian Canyons are a fantastic place to seek out cascades. The 15-foot West Fork Falls can be found in Palm Canyon, gushing over smooth stone into a babbling plunge pool. If you make the trek to the end of Murray Canyon, you'll come upon the aforementioned Seven Sisters Falls. Then there's the famous Tahquitz Falls. Located in the nearby Tahquitz Canyon, this waterfall is one of the most impressive around at a soaring height of 60 feet with a mesmerizing pool below.