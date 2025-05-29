California's Magnificent Palm Springs Canyons Offer Hikers Views Of Desert Oases And Waterfalls

There are countless things to do while on vacation in Palm Springs. From riding the iconic tramway high into the San Jacinto Mountains to relaxing at the world-class resorts in Rancho Mirage, there is truly something for everyone. Palm Springs is also an easy drive away from the famous sunset trails in Joshua Tree National Park. For adventure-minded travelers keen to explore, there's one place that really stands out for its mix of palm-sprouting oases, crystal-clear creeks, and rich human history: The Indian Canyons.

There are three main canyons here: Palm Canyon, Andreas Canyon, and Murray Canyon. Each is laced with hiking paths and equestrian trails, showcasing a unique mix of flora, fauna, and natural wonders. At one canyon, you'll see colossal fan palms and sweeping views of the Sonoran Desert rolling to the horizon. At the next canyon, you'll come upon remains of ancient Native American settlements and endangered big horn sheep scrambling up the rocks.

Tempted? Thought so. Having a car is the best way to get around, but the canyons are a mere 6 miles outside of downtown Palm Springs. Simply head south along South Palm Canyon Drive for 10 minutes and you'll arrive at the entrance booth. Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children, at the time of writing. From there, one road veers towards the Andreas and Murray Canyons, while another continues south for 2 miles to Palm Canyon, often considered the highlight of the region.