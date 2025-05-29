Rick Steves Recommends This Scotland Destination Off-The-Tourist-Trail To 'Hear Bagpipes In The Wild'

Almost 100 miles northwest of Glasgow, the dramatic Glencoe Valley is where the imaginings of the Scottish Highlands' wild landscapes come to life. The green valley, created by volcanic eruptions and ancient glaciers, is known for its towering mountain peaks and cinematic heritage ("Harry Potter" and the James Bond movies have been filmed here). You'll see shaggy Highland cows lumber against windswept moors, stone castle turrets in the backdrop of rugged cliffs, and remote hiking trails leading to cascading waterfalls. And in this stunning region, bagpipers often roam alongside the valley's roads playing their soulful tunes.

While the bagpipe is synonymous with Scotland today (it is the national instrument, after all), it is most associated with the Scottish Highlands. According to Rick Steves, the Highlands are the best part of Scotland to observe bagpipers playing solo amidst nature. To see more bagpiping fanfare, attend the Highland Games, one of the best activities you can't skip on a trip to Scotland. These games take place around Scotland throughout the summer with a variety of competitions, including bagpiping.

Glencoe Valley is worth a couple days of exploration, including strolls through the charming village of Glencoe and hikes through the 14,000-acre Glencoe National Nature Reserve. The Glencoe Valley is about a two-hour drive from Glasgow and a three-hour drive from Edinburgh. The best time to visit the Glencoe Valley is between May and September to observe the Highland Games and enjoy outdoor activities.