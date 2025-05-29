Rick Steves Recommends This Scotland Destination Off-The-Tourist-Trail To 'Hear Bagpipes In The Wild'
Almost 100 miles northwest of Glasgow, the dramatic Glencoe Valley is where the imaginings of the Scottish Highlands' wild landscapes come to life. The green valley, created by volcanic eruptions and ancient glaciers, is known for its towering mountain peaks and cinematic heritage ("Harry Potter" and the James Bond movies have been filmed here). You'll see shaggy Highland cows lumber against windswept moors, stone castle turrets in the backdrop of rugged cliffs, and remote hiking trails leading to cascading waterfalls. And in this stunning region, bagpipers often roam alongside the valley's roads playing their soulful tunes.
While the bagpipe is synonymous with Scotland today (it is the national instrument, after all), it is most associated with the Scottish Highlands. According to Rick Steves, the Highlands are the best part of Scotland to observe bagpipers playing solo amidst nature. To see more bagpiping fanfare, attend the Highland Games, one of the best activities you can't skip on a trip to Scotland. These games take place around Scotland throughout the summer with a variety of competitions, including bagpiping.
Glencoe Valley is worth a couple days of exploration, including strolls through the charming village of Glencoe and hikes through the 14,000-acre Glencoe National Nature Reserve. The Glencoe Valley is about a two-hour drive from Glasgow and a three-hour drive from Edinburgh. The best time to visit the Glencoe Valley is between May and September to observe the Highland Games and enjoy outdoor activities.
What to see and do in Glencoe
The A82 highway that cuts a scenic slice through the green Glencoe National Nature Reserve is arguably one of Europe's most stunning drives. Enjoy the spectacular panoramas of rugged mountains tumbling down to the winding River Coe with perhaps a bagpiper, in full regalia, strolling through the heath. Otherwise, take to the valley by foot as many hiking trails for all abilities wend through this wildly picturesque valley. "The mountains are very majestic and very pretty with the intense green vegetation," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "When we visited this area, there was a bagpiper playing, which made for a great picture."
Some of the easier walks include the Woodland Trails that start out from the Glencoe Visitor Center and offer stunning views of the hulking mountains, River Coe, flower-coated meadows, and wildlife that inhabit the reserve, such as deer and sheep. For a greater challenge, head to one of the Highlands' munros (a Scottish mountain higher than 3,000 feet), such as Buachaille Etive Mòr, to complete a multi-hour trek that may even hold snow in the early summer.
Movie fans can also visit filming locations in Glencoe, such as the site of Hagrid's Hut from the "Harry Potter" movies, which features an idyllic perch overlooking a lake and lush forest. Afterwards, drive about 45 minutes north to Steall Waterfall, a breathtaking waterfall that was once a backdrop for the "Harry Potter" films. And if just driving the A82 through Glencoe Valley feels like a scene out of a movie, that's because it was used for filming the James Bond series' "Skyfall."
Where to stay and eat in Glencoe
Base yourself in the quaint town of Glencoe to properly explore the Glencoe Valley. Right in the heart of town is the Glencoe Inn with eight charming rooms and suites boasting elegant and modern interiors. The inn's Dining Room is a cozy spot for hearty Scottish meals in a rustic and stylish setting of exposed brick walls, plaid-clad chairs, and a warming wood stove. Fresh seafood is served, such as local lobster and Scottish salmon, as well as prime cuts of beef. For more casual meals, stop by the inn's Red Shed Pizza or Fish & Chips Co.
A short drive away is the grand Glencoe House, built in 1895 by the same architect who worked on Balmoral Castle. There are eight luxuriously appointed suites in the main mansion and then six one-bedroom duplex lodges on the property as well. The hotel can arrange a variety of excursions in the nearby area, from white-water rafting to whisky tasting, as well as castle touring and hiking. After a day of adventure, return to the mansion for a lavish afternoon tea before an elegant three-course dinner served in your suite.
And when in Glencoe, you must go for a meal at the famed Clachaig Inn, a historic 16th-century pub that serves up classic Scottish fare to the tunes of live music. For travelers who want to tour Scotland in a group with a Rick Steves-approved itinerary, the Best of Scotland in 13 Days Tour is one of Steves' 10 best-selling European tours to embark on. The action-packed trip includes Glasgow, Glencoe, St. Andrews, and Edinburgh.