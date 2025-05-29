West Virginia's Largest Bog Is A Botanical Area Mimicking The Terrain Of Northern Canada With Unique Plants

The Cranberry Glades Botanical Area might just be the most intriguing part of the Monongahela National Forest. Located at the eastern edge of West Virginia, surrounded by absolute wilderness and just a few tiny towns, this botanical area is home to the largest bogs in the state. Typically found much farther north, like in Canada, bogs are something of a rarity at this latitude. In fact, Cranberry Glades is a bit similar to a living museum of rare flora up in New Hampshire, which is home to a multitude of unique species.

Spongy layers of peat coat the ground at Cranberry Glades, a bizarre mixture of carnivorous plants dot the landscape, and a wealth of animals meander through the environment. It's a truly special place in West Virginia, and it's become a popular destination for both tourists and scientists — the former for sightseeing, the latter for extensive research projects.

If you're interested in visiting Cranberry Glades, it's crucial to follow Leave No Trace principles. This area is highly sensitive, and some of the growth here can trace its roots back over 10,000 years, making any damage to the region incredibly detrimental to its health. Thankfully, there's a lovely boardwalk which allows visitors to wander through the boggy terrain and enjoy its many unique species.