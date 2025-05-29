Hidden In The Pennsylvania Mountains Is A Quiet Lake Village With Storybook Cottages And Outdoor Fun
There's a special (and quiet) place in Pennsylvania where everyday life's pace seems to slow, allowing for a peaceful little respite away from stress. This small village is called Eagles Mere, one of the many cities full of scenic trails and historic streets in Pennsylvania's Allegheny Mountains. It's a natural beauty, with the spring-fed Eagles Mere Lake that further solidifies the essence of peace from the bubbling waterfront. The lake is safe for swimming, sailing, and canoeing, and you can even enjoy a historic tour on an 100-year-old boat called the Hardly Able. The surrounding trees and forests have maintained the shoreline and provide access to the Laurel Path, a walking trail that's been around since the 1800s. It's a great little retreat for when you're wanting to enjoy the vibrant forests and nature during the summer, then go skiing and tobogganing during the winter.
You can also enjoy a cozy book, fire, and cup of hot tea in the village's architecturally savvy storybook cottages that date back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries. These cute little houses have designs like the ornate Queen Anne, sturdy American Craftsman, horizontal Prairie School, and textured Shingle styles. Many cottages feature welcoming porches and views of the lake or treescape, adding to the village's restful and relaxing feel. Making sure these structures are preserved and last is a major priority to the Eagles Mere Historic District, as it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1996 for its fictionally cute vibe.
Other attractions and things to do in Eagles Mere
As one of Pennsylvania's charming and underrated historic towns, Eagles Mere has a variety of museums that look into different parts of the area's past. For instance, the antique airplanes and artifacts on display at the Eagles Mere Air Museum document the "golden age of flying," and the museum even puts on some aviation shows on certain weekends throughout the year. If you're a classic car lover, the Eagles Mere Auto Museum has American-made automotive relics, while the Eagles Mere Motorcycle Museum is a great spot for motor-heads with its display of historical bikes.
For local history, the Eagles Mere Museum covers periods from the early 19th century, documenting a history of glassworks to the boom of luxury hotels. A village favorite, The Sweet Shop, is an old-time ice cream spot that has served goodies since the late 1800s. The Eagles Mere Country Club provides a historic golf course with beautiful views of the village and Pennsylvania mountains. If you're into biking, you'll have some challenging gravel courses, as well as the nearby Ricketts Glen State Park and Worlds End State Park (also good for hikers). If you're heading to the area in the summer, the village hosts the Eagles Mere Green Events, which sees vendors selling handmade items and artisanal crafts in front of the Village Green gazebo.
Eating, drinking, and getting to Eagles Mere
There are some great spots to eat in Eagles Mere like A.C. Little's Drinkery and the seasonal On the Rocks Patio at the Eagles Mere Inn, which reopens for the summer on Memorial Day — ironically enough, another charming Pennsylvania town is credited as the birthplace of Memorial Day. This local hotspot serves up small plates, burgers, and sandwiches. The Sweet Shop offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and its famed ice cream. The Barn Tavern is another spot for casual meals, and during the summer, The Beach Shop near the lake serves sandwiches, snacks, and salads.
A slight drive away also takes you to Big Mike's Steaks & Hoagies in Forksville and the Sonestown Country Inn. If you're interested in wineries or breweries, there are a few spots within a driving (or ridesharing) distance of Eagles Mere, including Four Friends Vineyard & Winery in Montgomery and Nimble Hill Winery & Brewery in Tunkhannock.
To get to Eagles Mere, flying into Philadelphia International (PHL) is your best bet, as it's a larger airport with more direct flights. Note that Philadelphia is about a three-hour drive to Eagles Mere (approximately 161 miles). You can also fly into Williamsport Regional Airport (IPT), which is about 32 miles southwest of Eagles Mere, or Scranton International Airport (AVP), which is located further to the east (around 61 miles or over an hour drive). Travel to Eagles Mere typically involves driving, as public transportation options directly to the town are few and far between.