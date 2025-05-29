Hidden In The Pennsylvania Mountains Is A Quiet Lake Village With Storybook Cottages And Outdoor Fun

There's a special (and quiet) place in Pennsylvania where everyday life's pace seems to slow, allowing for a peaceful little respite away from stress. This small village is called Eagles Mere, one of the many cities full of scenic trails and historic streets in Pennsylvania's Allegheny Mountains. It's a natural beauty, with the spring-fed Eagles Mere Lake that further solidifies the essence of peace from the bubbling waterfront. The lake is safe for swimming, sailing, and canoeing, and you can even enjoy a historic tour on an 100-year-old boat called the Hardly Able. The surrounding trees and forests have maintained the shoreline and provide access to the Laurel Path, a walking trail that's been around since the 1800s. It's a great little retreat for when you're wanting to enjoy the vibrant forests and nature during the summer, then go skiing and tobogganing during the winter.

You can also enjoy a cozy book, fire, and cup of hot tea in the village's architecturally savvy storybook cottages that date back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries. These cute little houses have designs like the ornate Queen Anne, sturdy American Craftsman, horizontal Prairie School, and textured Shingle styles. Many cottages feature welcoming porches and views of the lake or treescape, adding to the village's restful and relaxing feel. Making sure these structures are preserved and last is a major priority to the Eagles Mere Historic District, as it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1996 for its fictionally cute vibe.