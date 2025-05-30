Some Of America's Best Campgrounds Are Found In Wyoming's Under-The-Radar National Forest

A gorgeous Wyoming national forest within easy reach of two of America's most-treasured national parks is an under-the-radar camping destination you won't want to miss. It boasts plenty of developed campgrounds in the midst of some of the wildest country in the Lower 48. The massive, 3.4-million-acre Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming is situated adjacent to Grand Teton National Park and just south of the south entrance to Yellowstone National Park, within an easy drive of Jackson, Wyoming, its premiere resort community, and its regional airport.

Here, generally away from the massive crowds of both national parks, visitors with RVs, campers and tents can set up a home away from home at a very reasonable nightly rate and take advantage of their location to take in some of the West's most iconic landscapes. Campground fees range anywhere from $7 a night to upwards of $20 a night as of this publication — it just depends on the amenities the chosen campgrounds offer. Some offer full hookups; others just have tent or RV sites with no services at all. One important note: it's best to reserve campsites online at recreation.gov, and the sooner the reservation is made, the better.

Throw in ample free dispersed camping on the Bridger-Teton, and guests to the area can visit this stunning region on just about any budget. However, dispersed camping requires campers to follow some simple rules, so keep that in mind. No matter which campground guests choose in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, they're going to be within easy driving range of the stunning Teton Range or places like Midway Geyser Basin, which boasts a unique geological environment north of Old Faithful.