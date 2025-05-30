England's Under-The-Radar Fishing Village Brims With Quaint Cottages And Endless Seaside Charm

Although London may have been voted "the world's best city" several years in a row, the rest of England glitters with hidden gems that often go overlooked by travelers. Despite travel expert Rick Steves declaring all of the United Kingdom as one of his least favourite places in Europe, the country is a dazzling tapestry of fantastic towns and cozy villages beckoning travelers to stop by, like this old market village boasting cozy teashops and cobbled streets.

If you've been looking for a seaside destination with few crowds, look no further than the balmy climes of England's southwestern county of Cornwall, where you'll find a quaint fishing village called Polperro. A romantic postcard of delightful stone cottages huddled against rocky crags and green hillocks, with cliffside paths and a view of the boats bobbing in the harbor, Polperro is the perfect coastal getaway.

Get lost wandering Polperro's picturesque alleyways, absorbing the historic charm as you go. The village is tucked within a small cove that shelters the harbor from the expanse of the English Channel, and during the 1700s this furtive entry point attracted all kinds of smugglers trying to avoid heavy taxes. Boats returning from France would arrive ashore in Polperro with a contraband cargo of tobacco, rum, and gin, along with mounds of salt that were crucial to the villagers for preserving their fish. The drunken sailors may be long gone, but you can still learn all about Polperro's scandalous past at the Heritage Museum of Smuggling and Fishing, which also has an adjoining tearoom for a quick snack break before you head off to explore the pebbly beach and find a hearty meal.