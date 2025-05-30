An Underrated Colorado Canyon State Park With Hikes For Every Skill Level Is A Quick Trip From Denver

While state parks like Lake Pueblo, Golden Gate Canyon, and Cherry Creek are considered among the best destinations to visit in Colorado, there's a lesser-known (but no less worthy) park less than an hour's drive from Denver. Castlewood Canyon State Park comprises 2,628 acres that stretch across a prairie and mountain. In fact, it's that prairie-mountain combo that gives Castlewood Canyon its unique character: it's an "ecotone," or a transitional area between two different biomes. Here, you'll find a mixture of flora and fauna that belong both to mountains and prairies, which you can see for yourself on the park's trails, which span about 12 miles and pass by waterfalls, caves, cliffs, and bridges. Castlewood Canyon has something for hikers of all skill levels.

It's not just the natural elements that set Castlewood Canyon State Park apart; this wilderness area was also once home to a large reservoir that broke and flooded Denver in the 1930s, and visitors can hike to the ruins of the dam today. So this state park really does have it all: nature, history, and smaller crowds too. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Castlewood Canyon sees about 200,000 visitors per year, putting it far behind the millions that head to the state's most popular park, Lake Pueblo. That means that even at its busiest, you can still find some peace and quiet on the trails that make Castlewood Canyon one of Colorado's best under-the-radar spots.