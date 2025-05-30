A City Along Lake Michigan's Shiny Shores Just North Of Chicago Offers College Charm And Lively Suburb Vibes
A trip to the Windy City is sure to be a dazzling experience, from the Art Institute of Chicago to iconic neighborhoods like Logan Square offering endless eats and trendy shops. But venture beyond Chicago's bright lights and you'll find a trove of charming villages as worthy of a visit as the metropolis they surround. Consider the small-town charm and immaculate architecture of Oak Park, for example, barely 10 miles from Chicago's downtown. Then there's Evanston, just a 30-minute drive north from Chicago O'hare International Airport, boasting sandy beaches with scenic views of Lake Michigan, vibrant eateries, and a historic, old-money charm.
Evanston was named after John Evans, the founder of Northwestern University, whose impressive campus is a proud landmark in town that imbibes the surrounding area with a youthful, lively atmosphere. And yet, despite the thriving college town buzz, Evanston has managed to preserve its tranquil suburban areas, where public parks are bordered by tree-lined streets and elegant townhouses with manicured yards. Take a leisurely stroll around the neighborhood, and you'll be charmed by the refined architecture and breezy green spaces.
Travelers who enjoy moseying around cultural attractions will find plenty to do here, like popping into Northwestern University's Block Museum of Art, a free gallery of over 6,000 artwork items, including photographs, sculptures, and installations. And for the hipsters and foodies, Evanston's community calendar is packed with yearly events and celebrations hosted by the city, like the Taste of Evanston food festival in September or Sunday Jazz at the Square, a free live music series every week throughout the summer months. And when the crowds and commotion get too overwhelming, grab your towels and go sunbathing at one of Evanston's six public beaches or cycle the scenic bike paths lining the lake shore. Whatever your interests, there's something fun for everyone in Evanston.
Places to eat in Evanston
A day of sightseeing and beaching is sure to make anyone hungry, so don't miss all the tasty bites Evanston has to offer. Grab hearty dishes set within a former 1900s fire station at the Firehouse Grill, boasting a convivial ambiance with both indoor and outdoor seating. Menus combine a range of delicious Mexican bites like fish tacos and quesadillas with healthy salads and Southern comfort food. If you're looking for a cute corner to unwind or get some work done in, head to Sketchbook Brewery, a watering hole for craft beers, sweet ales, and fruity ciders. Kid-friendly options like soda and lemonade are also on offer, along with board games for family fun, and cozy nooks for reading and remote working.
Another great spot is The Lucky Platter, a kitschy diner with a vintage feel. Dishes are made from scratch and include breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. Tuck into eggs Benedict or a Greek omelet, maybe a chicken pot pie, or perhaps even fried green tomatoes. Sweet treats include butterscotch pudding, key lime pie, and pasteis de nata, a type of Portuguese custard tart. Well-rated on Tripadvisor is The Peckish Pig, a rustic pub with a refined atmosphere. Stop here for brunch to try scrumptious servings of cinnamon swirl pancakes or buttermilk fried chicken with waffles. Dinner options include tomato bisque soup or braised beef pappardelle. If you're heading back to Chicago, make a dessert detour at the "hobbit door" ice cream shop for a family-friendly surprise. But whatever your plans are, a jaunt over to Evanston is a must for your Windy City itinerary.
Attractions and beaches in Evanston
Don't miss Evanston's wealth of historic landmarks and cultural sites while you're there. Visit the Charles Gates Dawes House, a stunning Chateauesque mansion with a presidential past as the former residence of Vice President Charles Gates Dawes. Built in 1894, this historic home boasts refined rooms and interiors, like the paneled library and vaulted dining hall, and guided tours are available from Thursdays through Sundays. Another fascinating attraction is the Gichigamiin Indigenous Nations Museum, about 10 minutes away by car. The permanent collection here displays incredible artifacts and artwork of the various native tribes who once lived in the surrounding area. Objects include vibrant textiles and clothing, moccasins and other footwear, along with beaded jewelry. Visitors are even permitted to touch certain exhibits for an up-close experience.
From there you could head over to Grosse Point Lighthouse, which stands guard over Lighthouse Beach. Built in the mid-19th century to guide ships sailing to Chicago harbor, this imposing edifice is a fantastic photo spot. Visitors can even ascend to the top of the light tower (weather permitting). It's just a few short steps to the sandy shores of Lighthouse Beach, which offers windswept dunes and a delightful park nearby for pets and children to frolic. Just a little further south is Clark Street Beach, a local favorite for its beach volleyball setups and clean, powdery sand. Families can relax on the shore while the kids splash in the shallow water. Beach facilities also include sunbed rentals and public restrooms. Make sure to check Evanston's official website for seasonal alerts, swimming announcements, and beach closures.