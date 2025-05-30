A City Along Lake Michigan's Shiny Shores Just North Of Chicago Offers College Charm And Lively Suburb Vibes

A trip to the Windy City is sure to be a dazzling experience, from the Art Institute of Chicago to iconic neighborhoods like Logan Square offering endless eats and trendy shops. But venture beyond Chicago's bright lights and you'll find a trove of charming villages as worthy of a visit as the metropolis they surround. Consider the small-town charm and immaculate architecture of Oak Park, for example, barely 10 miles from Chicago's downtown. Then there's Evanston, just a 30-minute drive north from Chicago O'hare International Airport, boasting sandy beaches with scenic views of Lake Michigan, vibrant eateries, and a historic, old-money charm.

Evanston was named after John Evans, the founder of Northwestern University, whose impressive campus is a proud landmark in town that imbibes the surrounding area with a youthful, lively atmosphere. And yet, despite the thriving college town buzz, Evanston has managed to preserve its tranquil suburban areas, where public parks are bordered by tree-lined streets and elegant townhouses with manicured yards. Take a leisurely stroll around the neighborhood, and you'll be charmed by the refined architecture and breezy green spaces.

Travelers who enjoy moseying around cultural attractions will find plenty to do here, like popping into Northwestern University's Block Museum of Art, a free gallery of over 6,000 artwork items, including photographs, sculptures, and installations. And for the hipsters and foodies, Evanston's community calendar is packed with yearly events and celebrations hosted by the city, like the Taste of Evanston food festival in September or Sunday Jazz at the Square, a free live music series every week throughout the summer months. And when the crowds and commotion get too overwhelming, grab your towels and go sunbathing at one of Evanston's six public beaches or cycle the scenic bike paths lining the lake shore. Whatever your interests, there's something fun for everyone in Evanston.