Chicago's Cute Next-Door Neighbor Is A Walkable Village With Small-Town Charm And Immaculate Architecture

Just under 10 miles from downtown Chicago, Oak Park is a charming suburb that serves as an easy and interesting day trip from the city. The walkable village has a quaint, all-American feel. You might also recognize some of its landmarks from iconic movies. Remember the church scene from "Home Alone"? Yep, it was filmed at none other than Grace Episcopal Church in Oak Park. The village also borders the suburb of Berwyn, where movies like "Adventures in Babysitting" and "A League of Their Own" were filmed. Located less than 30 minutes from Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) and 20 minutes from Midway International Airport (MDW), Oak Park is easy to get to if you're visiting from out of state. Plus, it's well connected by public transit on the Green Line CTA and Blue Line trains.

Oak Park has deep ties to two American icons: author Ernest Hemingway and architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The village is bustling with charming boutiques, a vibrant arts district, parks, and family-owned restaurants. There are also plenty of hotels and Victorian-era vacation homes to rent nearby. Once you've gotten a feel for Chicago and its many unwritten rules, Oak Park offers a refreshing escape. It's the perfect place for a day or two of historical sightseeing, admiring architecture, leisurely strolls, and soaking up cozy small-town vibes.