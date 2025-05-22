Chicago's 'Hobbit Door' Ice Cream Shop Is A Little-Known Gem With A Unique Family-Friendly Surprise

If you're like us, you've probably often wondered: "Hey, why isn't this person who's handing me my ice cream a puppet?" Thankfully, the good folks at the Sugar Hole in Chicago have answered the call and are ready to supply you with two scoops of performative puppetry with a side of rainbow sprinkles. Located right along North Elston Avenue in Irving Park (an underrated neighborhood with vintage mansions and trendy breweries), the novelty ice cream shop has precisely what every family needs: Ice cream, puppets serving said ice cream, and a blue "hobbit door" with a curtain and little porthole out of which said puppets and ice cream emerge. It's a magical thing.

The Sugar Hole is a relatively new, 2024 addition to the Color Club, a neighborhood art center and gallery open since 2021. The Sugar Hole arose from a dinnertime conversation between co-owners Josh Dihle and Abby Monroe, as their two-year-old son's puppets prompted the idea. Dihle asked of their fledgling shop, "What if it was a little puppet hand that came out and took your change or took your money when you paid?" to which Monroe replied, "Maybe just: puppets should work there" (via WBEZ). Thus, a legend was born. The couple had been wanting to open an on-the-premises food window at Color Club, and naturally, kids love it.

Understandably but unfortunately, the Sugar Hole is a pop-up seasonal affair. Open from about mid-May through Labor Day, the Sugar Hole serves up soft serve cones, ice cream cups, cold brew, and even alcohol during the hottest months of the year. If you want to partake, you've got to strike on the weekends from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Continure your family-friendly adventures at Oz Park, boasting whimsical sculptures and gardens just 7 miles away.