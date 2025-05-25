This Tool Shows How Clean Or Disgusting Your Cruise Ship Really Is

Booked a cruise but concerned about sanitation issues? With a high passenger turnover in a confined space, we get it! We can only imagine how dirty cruise ships get with thousands of people living and dining in such close quarters. And while we hope these vessels are thoroughly cleaned, we have our doubts. Luckily, there's a way to tell if your upcoming cruise ship is sparkling clean or completely disgusting.

The CDC operates a Vessel Sanitation Program, which helps cruise ships maintain a high standard of cleanliness and safety. It does this by conducting random, unannounced investigations when ships are docked in U.S. ports. Afterward, these results are made public and can be accessed using the Advanced Cruise Ship Inspection Search. By using this tool, you can learn exactly how your ship's cleanliness stacks up against the rest — and where it falls short.

To get started, select the cruise ship name or cruise line from the dropdown menu. You can leave the default settings for the "Inspection Date" and "Score Criteria" to receive a list of all your ship's most recent inspections. After clicking "Search," the results will appear with the ship's current sanitation score and the inspection date. If you want to dig into the details, click "Report" for the full scoop on what investigators found. This report lists all health and safety violations on board, from incorrect dishwashing temperatures to inaccurate medical reporting. Mind you, no ship is perfect. However, it's important to be aware of where your ship stands sanitation-wise, since it doesn't just affect your trip but your overall health.