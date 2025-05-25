This Tool Shows How Clean Or Disgusting Your Cruise Ship Really Is
Booked a cruise but concerned about sanitation issues? With a high passenger turnover in a confined space, we get it! We can only imagine how dirty cruise ships get with thousands of people living and dining in such close quarters. And while we hope these vessels are thoroughly cleaned, we have our doubts. Luckily, there's a way to tell if your upcoming cruise ship is sparkling clean or completely disgusting.
The CDC operates a Vessel Sanitation Program, which helps cruise ships maintain a high standard of cleanliness and safety. It does this by conducting random, unannounced investigations when ships are docked in U.S. ports. Afterward, these results are made public and can be accessed using the Advanced Cruise Ship Inspection Search. By using this tool, you can learn exactly how your ship's cleanliness stacks up against the rest — and where it falls short.
To get started, select the cruise ship name or cruise line from the dropdown menu. You can leave the default settings for the "Inspection Date" and "Score Criteria" to receive a list of all your ship's most recent inspections. After clicking "Search," the results will appear with the ship's current sanitation score and the inspection date. If you want to dig into the details, click "Report" for the full scoop on what investigators found. This report lists all health and safety violations on board, from incorrect dishwashing temperatures to inaccurate medical reporting. Mind you, no ship is perfect. However, it's important to be aware of where your ship stands sanitation-wise, since it doesn't just affect your trip but your overall health.
Ensuring a clean cruise ship and a safe journey
Dirty cruise ships pose serious health risks. When ships aren't properly maintained, food and water become breeding grounds for harmful bacteria. Meanwhile, people-to-people contact in cramped quarters contributes to rapidly spreading illnesses. It's no surprise that food poisoning is more common on cruise ships. These vessels are especially notorious for norovirus — a gastrointestinal illness that can be spread through contaminated surfaces, food, water, or fellow passengers. This is even one of the reasons why people get kicked off a cruise ship for getting sick, if it's an issue that the onboard medical staff can't handle.
Beyond health concerns, cleanliness directly impacts your overall cruise experience and peace of mind. Grimy bathroom surfaces, cloudy hot tubs and pools, and stained hallway carpets are all off-putting. These details add up, ultimately giving us the "ick," which is a completely natural feeling. Your instincts are telling you something's wrong with the ship's sanitation standards. And with no escape, you end up trapped in a dirty, floating hotel.
Sickness and poor sanitation are legitimate reasons why people avoid taking cruises. However, there's no need to abandon those cruise ship plans altogether! You simply need to find a safe, clean vessel. Use the Advanced Cruise Ship Inspection tool before booking your trip, sticking to ships with high ratings and minimal violations. Consider getting the cruise ship's insurance in case anything goes awry, and notify the ship's medical facilities of any communicable illnesses experienced on board. Wash your hands often, stay hydrated, and get plenty of rest. Finally, steer clear of dining areas that look suspect and avoid sick people whenever possible.