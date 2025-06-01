The Central California Coast's Most Underrated Destination Is A Picturesque Wildlife-Filled State Park

Fitting for a spot among the most incredible California spots to visit, Estero Bluffs State Park can be found right along the Golden State's central coast. Hugging the lapping waters of the Pacific Ocean just north of the coastal town of Cayucos, this beautiful preserve straddles the rocky strip of coastline just west of Cabrillo Highway, also known as Highway 1, for about 355 acres.

Marine terraces, coastal grasslands, marshy wetlands, and scenic bluffs are undoubtedly the stars of the show when it comes to this stunning and incredibly diverse stretch of wilds. That and the striking sea stacks dotting the waters along the park's 4 miles of shoreline. Estero Bluffs State Park's rather unique rock formations are part of the Franciscan Complex, an ancient and eclectic strip of igneous, sedimentary, and metamorphic rocks that cropped up anywhere between 80 and 200 million years ago.

Of course, Estero Bluffs State Park itself is relatively new. It only dates back to the early aughts when the Trust for Public Lands nonprofit bought the land in 2000 to save it from becoming a sprawling coastal resort. The organization deeded it to the state two years later, allowing locals and passersby to continue gawking at its sheer beauty for time to come. One of the best things about the land, which once served as cattle farms for missions in the late 1700s to early 1800s, is that it's teeming with wildlife. Among them are several endangered species, like the adorable little shorebird known as the snowy plover, making it the perfect place to explore if you really love — and respect — nature.