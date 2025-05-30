One Of The Prettiest Cities In England Is An Easy London Day Trip With Riverside Trails And Greenery Galore

Known for its striking, centuries-old university buildings and riverside walks, this medieval city is one of the prettiest in England. An easy day trip from London, Cambridge is a great escape from the big city, with plenty of green space and natural beauty, but maintains the convenience of restaurants, shops, and museums nearby. And all within walking distance of a train station. It's also home to one of the most romantic filming locations in the U.K.

A large college town at heart, the University of Cambridge, which is considered one of the most beautiful in Europe, makes up a large chunk of this city, but certainly not all of it, with theaters, galleries, pubs, restaurants, and bookstores all around. Punting and punting river tours are one of Cambridge's most popular attractions. Walking along the river, dozens of small boats drift by in the warmer months.

Cambridge is 60 miles north of London, about an hour and a half by car, or roughly an hour by train. Dozens of trains a day at just about any hour will take you to Cambridge from London, leaving from London King's Cross and St. Pancras International stations. Tickets start at $11.38 each way. If spending the night in Cambridge, there are several hotels in the city, but many cater to university students and parents, so be sure to book your stay in advance.