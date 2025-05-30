One Of The Prettiest Cities In England Is An Easy London Day Trip With Riverside Trails And Greenery Galore
Known for its striking, centuries-old university buildings and riverside walks, this medieval city is one of the prettiest in England. An easy day trip from London, Cambridge is a great escape from the big city, with plenty of green space and natural beauty, but maintains the convenience of restaurants, shops, and museums nearby. And all within walking distance of a train station. It's also home to one of the most romantic filming locations in the U.K.
A large college town at heart, the University of Cambridge, which is considered one of the most beautiful in Europe, makes up a large chunk of this city, but certainly not all of it, with theaters, galleries, pubs, restaurants, and bookstores all around. Punting and punting river tours are one of Cambridge's most popular attractions. Walking along the river, dozens of small boats drift by in the warmer months.
Cambridge is 60 miles north of London, about an hour and a half by car, or roughly an hour by train. Dozens of trains a day at just about any hour will take you to Cambridge from London, leaving from London King's Cross and St. Pancras International stations. Tickets start at $11.38 each way. If spending the night in Cambridge, there are several hotels in the city, but many cater to university students and parents, so be sure to book your stay in advance.
Go punting on the River Cam
The River Cam runs right through Cambridge, a city filled with charming little bridges where you can look down and watch boats slowly float by. Punting and punt tours are one of the most popular ways to take in the sights of this small, idyllic city. The river runs right through the city, giving visitors a great view of old buildings from afar. Boats are available to rent and punt on your own, but if you're new to the pastime, guided tours of the river are easily and widely available.
Punting is a kind of boating with a long flat boat directed on the water by someone pushing a pole against the river beds. You'll see one person at the front or back of the boat standing up and pushing, while others sit. The practice became popular in Cambridge at the beginning of the 20th century. It had been popular in London and Bath previously but has stuck around on the River Cam for over a century now. Early and late summer are the best times to visit England for optimal weather, and the perfect time of year to go punting.
Museums and greenery galore
Cambridge is home to several museums and galleries. The Fitzwilliam Museum, a partner of Cambridge University, is one of the most popular, and free year-round. The museum has over half a million artifacts in its collection, including manuscripts, sculptures, paintings (including a Monet and a Rembrandt), and armor. The Cambridge Museum of Technology is also nearby, in addition to several art galleries like Kettle's Yard, the David Parr House, and the Huntingdon Art Gallery.
Connected to the Fitzwilliam Museum, the Cambridge University Botanic Garden is open to the public and an excellent example of the city's green spaces. Entry is eight pounds for adults and free for children under 16. Inside the botanical gardens, you'll find a garden and arboretum with over 8,000 different plant species on display. The gardens also put on seasonal exhibitions and events. Cambridge is home to dozens of other green spaces, estates, and gardens to explore, including Castle Hill, Victorian-era Audley End House and Gardens, Anglesey Abbey, two nature reserves, and smaller lawns dotted around the city.