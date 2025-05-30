A Picturesque Valley Hidden In Canada's Banff National Park Boasts Stunning Peaks And Vibrant Waters
Cleaving a continental divide through Canada's wild westerly region, a string of sharp peaks dwarfs the glacial lakes and sweeping valleys that have formed at their feet. An iconic figure on the Alberta skyline, the Valley of the Ten Peaks runs through the country's oldest and arguably best-known national park, Banff. Duly famous for its majestic mountains and vibrant blue waters, the natural gifts bestowed on Banff stem from this series of colossal peaks.
The peaks stand sentinel over the aquamarine Moraine Lake, forming the backdrop to a scene so emblematic it was printed on the Canadian $20 bill. They surround a glacial basin that is swathed in boreal forests and conceal crisscrossing hiking trails that cut up the crag, forming a dramatic landscape that is unmissable for travelers traversing the birthplace of Canada's national parks. Given its place of prominence in Canada's tourism offering, it's very easy to reach Banff National Park. There are 33 U.S. airports, scattered all over the country, that offer direct flights to nearby Calgary. From the airport, it's an hour and a half's mountain-flanked drive to the national park with regular public transport options also available.
To reach the best viewpoint in the Valley of the Ten Peaks, Moraine Lake, you'll need to plan ahead. The lake is only open to visitors from the start of June to mid-October, and it's no longer possible to drive up to the popular tourist spot, so you'll need to arrange to take a shuttle, bus, or guided tour. The shuttles leave every 30 minutes from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. and cost around $6 — 60% of the seats only become available online 48 hours in advance, so make sure you're quick to book in the days ahead or consider taking a tour instead. A park pass is required to travel anywhere within Banff National Park, which you can buy for $8 a day on entry.
Take to the trails in the Valley of the Ten Peaks, in Banff National Park
The first port of call for many travelers to Banff is to strap on hiking boots and set out on the scenic alpine trails that run above the park. There are more than 450 routes that weave through the vast UNESCO-protected preserve, traversing its sweeping canyons, hidden hot springs, dense forests, and glacial lakes. Some of the best of them carry adventurous travelers above the skyline, hiking to expansive viewpoints over the Valley of the Ten Peaks.
Those seeking the most sweeping views over the carved summits of the Rocky Mountain valley should hike the Sentinel Pass, a challenging trail that climbs out to panoramic vistas. Starting out from the northwest shore of Moraine Lake, the route climbs through an emerald forest of larch trees and into the quiet alpine meadows that stretch out across the Larch Valley. It bypasses several other small lakes concealed from the tourist crowds, all also overarched by the imposing massifs. It slopes ever upwards over the Paradise Valley, shifting into a steep scramble at certain points. It's a challenge, but one that's worth it for the expansive views it provides over the glorious Valley of the Ten Peaks.
Those seeking a less intense excursion should opt for the Rockpile Trail. Less than half a mile in length, it's more of a walk than a hike, but it's perfect for travelers seeking sweeping views of the Valley of the Ten Peaks reflected in the mirrored surface of the calm, turquoise Moraine Lake.
Explore the turquoise waters of Moraine Lake for views of The Valley of the Ten Peaks
Few Canadian landscapes capture the imagination and the photographer's lens quite like Moraine Lake. An expansive of still, glacial water rippling out beneath the magisterial summits of the Valley of the Ten Peaks. It's up at the top of most Banff travelers' tick lists, and there's a few different ways to make the most of a lakeside excursion.
Take a gentle paddle under the shadow of the mighty peaks by renting a canoe, kayak, or stand-up paddleboard from the canoe docks operated by Moraine Lake Lodge. They're lent out on a first-come, first-served basis, so it's worth getting ahead of the crowds to secure your spot and ensure the most peaceful paddling conditions. If you're an early riser, it's worth booking a spot on the first shuttle of the day. Arriving long before the bulk of the other visitors, soar out over the surface as the blue starts to shine through the morning mist, or find a scenic perch on the side of the lake to watch the golden sun slip over the snow-slicked summits of the Valley of the Ten Peaks.
Those looking to plan a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience around the lake should book a spare-no-expense helicopter-assisted adventure to explore Canada's Rocky Mountains. These helicopter flights carry spectators and hikers inclined towards remote regions over the crystalline Moraine Lake and Lake Louise, offering an angle over the Valley of the Ten Peaks that was once exclusive to the birds that roost atop Banff's dense forest canopy.