A Picturesque Valley Hidden In Canada's Banff National Park Boasts Stunning Peaks And Vibrant Waters

Cleaving a continental divide through Canada's wild westerly region, a string of sharp peaks dwarfs the glacial lakes and sweeping valleys that have formed at their feet. An iconic figure on the Alberta skyline, the Valley of the Ten Peaks runs through the country's oldest and arguably best-known national park, Banff. Duly famous for its majestic mountains and vibrant blue waters, the natural gifts bestowed on Banff stem from this series of colossal peaks.

The peaks stand sentinel over the aquamarine Moraine Lake, forming the backdrop to a scene so emblematic it was printed on the Canadian $20 bill. They surround a glacial basin that is swathed in boreal forests and conceal crisscrossing hiking trails that cut up the crag, forming a dramatic landscape that is unmissable for travelers traversing the birthplace of Canada's national parks. Given its place of prominence in Canada's tourism offering, it's very easy to reach Banff National Park. There are 33 U.S. airports, scattered all over the country, that offer direct flights to nearby Calgary. From the airport, it's an hour and a half's mountain-flanked drive to the national park with regular public transport options also available.

To reach the best viewpoint in the Valley of the Ten Peaks, Moraine Lake, you'll need to plan ahead. The lake is only open to visitors from the start of June to mid-October, and it's no longer possible to drive up to the popular tourist spot, so you'll need to arrange to take a shuttle, bus, or guided tour. The shuttles leave every 30 minutes from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. and cost around $6 — 60% of the seats only become available online 48 hours in advance, so make sure you're quick to book in the days ahead or consider taking a tour instead. A park pass is required to travel anywhere within Banff National Park, which you can buy for $8 a day on entry.