One Of Boise's Most Desirable Neighborhoods Lets You Hike, Brunch, And Unwind (All Within Walking Distance)

Boise, Idaho, is an up-and-coming destination for foodies and outdoor recreation enthusiasts any time of year. Despite having a population of less than 250,000, Boise's distinct neighborhoods offer different experiences and perceptions of the city and its culture. While West Boise and the Boise Bench are more spread out, the North End, downtown, and Boise's East End are much more compact and walkable. These older sections are full of history and tasty local favorites, including the Westside Drive In, Moon's Kitchen Cafe, and the Roosevelt Market. As you walk down the tree-lined sidewalks in these neighborhoods, you'll likely feel right at home, regardless of where you're from.

As one of Boise's oldest neighborhoods, the East End is nestled along the Boise River, touching the city's beautiful foothills. The East End along East Warm Springs Avenue has multiple blocks of mansions built at the turn of the 20th century that were some of the first homes in the world heated by geothermal springs. This historic district was once the grand entrance to the city; today, it's a spud's throw from downtown and a great base for activity and exploring the city's urban core as well as the many running and hiking trails running through the neighborhood. Following the Boise River, the snaking, tree-lined road passes must-visit sites like the Old Idaho Penitentiary, Warm Springs Golf Course, and the Idaho Botanical Gardens.