One Of Boise's Most Desirable Neighborhoods Lets You Hike, Brunch, And Unwind (All Within Walking Distance)
Boise, Idaho, is an up-and-coming destination for foodies and outdoor recreation enthusiasts any time of year. Despite having a population of less than 250,000, Boise's distinct neighborhoods offer different experiences and perceptions of the city and its culture. While West Boise and the Boise Bench are more spread out, the North End, downtown, and Boise's East End are much more compact and walkable. These older sections are full of history and tasty local favorites, including the Westside Drive In, Moon's Kitchen Cafe, and the Roosevelt Market. As you walk down the tree-lined sidewalks in these neighborhoods, you'll likely feel right at home, regardless of where you're from.
As one of Boise's oldest neighborhoods, the East End is nestled along the Boise River, touching the city's beautiful foothills. The East End along East Warm Springs Avenue has multiple blocks of mansions built at the turn of the 20th century that were some of the first homes in the world heated by geothermal springs. This historic district was once the grand entrance to the city; today, it's a spud's throw from downtown and a great base for activity and exploring the city's urban core as well as the many running and hiking trails running through the neighborhood. Following the Boise River, the snaking, tree-lined road passes must-visit sites like the Old Idaho Penitentiary, Warm Springs Golf Course, and the Idaho Botanical Gardens.
Boise's East End is a hiker's and biker's paradise
Whether you walk along the wooded Boise River or through the city's neighborhoods, you'll notice shady, tree-covered streets in aptly-named "City of Trees." Despite being located in the high Great Basin Desert, early settlers ordered trees from Oregon and established nurseries to improve the land. The local newspaper praised individuals for their efforts and even urged the population to plant more. The community's hard work over a century ago made Boise into a vibrant and uncrowded destination for fall travel, as well as a great place to enjoy some of the longest summer evenings in the U.S.
From the East End, you're spoiled with hiking and biking trails heading into the golden Boise foothills, just east of the city. Bike through Military Reserve, a 734-acre parkland leading to the foothills and impressive views, or take a 4-mile round-trip hike up the Old Penitentary Trailhead to Table Rock for some of Boise's best views of the city's green canopy and a gorgeous sunset. However, the trail is often crowded on weekends. Tree and nature enthusiasts shouldn't miss visiting the Laura Moore Cunningham Arboretum, home to dozens of leafy and cone-bearing trees. While you're there, take a short walk down Boise's greenbelt to Julia Davis Park, home to century-old silver maples and sycamores. Don't forget to bring your fishing pole.
A walkable base for your stay in Boise
Although the East End does not have many major hotels, several homes are available for rent on Airbnb and Vrbo. The area is less than a couple of miles from downtown, making several of the city's best brunch and breakfast eateries within walking or biking distance. Moon's Kitchen Cafe has been a local favorite, serving up home-cooked meals since 1955. Though the restaurant has recently moved to the new Zions Bank building downtown, the new location still serves up some of the best beignets west of New Orleans, as well as their beloved eggs Benedict covered in Hollandaise sauce. If you'd prefer a mimosa with your meal, Goldys is another classic downtown Boise establishment serving made-from-scratch pancakes and delicious coffee. Be sure to wake up early, as both are frequently crowded.
If you're ready to burn off brunch, head to The Record Exchange on Idaho Street and browse through aisles of local, indie, and nationally-acclaimed artists, along with other collectables. For a longer walk, head to the leafy Ann Morrison Park for a round of disc golf. It's a great place to learn, and if you're looking to give it a whirl, stop by McU Sports on West Jefferson Street.
In the hot summers, there is no better way to truly unwind than to float the Boise River from Barber Park. On the off chance of bad weather, check what's on at the Egyptian or the Flicks theaters. Both have entertained Idahoans with classic and independent films, comedy acts, and live performances for generations. To dive more into Idaho's history, check out Idaho City, a former gold rush boomtown that shows the state's Wild West heritage.