This Artsy Alabama City Is Known For Its Handicraft Heritage And Southern Hospitality
Other than a handful of major metropolitan areas and cultural hubs, it may be easy for some to put Alabama lower on the vacation wishlist. However, the state is filled with countless small cities and towns that offer plenty of fun and quirky attractions you won't find anywhere else, such as this city that has a futuristic space center, a thriving arts scene, and gorgeous outdoor activities. Another prime example is Camden, which has a fascinating infatuation with handmade crafts, as well as plenty of the kind of hospitality you can only find in the American South.
If you're planning to make the trek to Camden from out of state, bear in mind that it's a good distance from the big city –– about 75 miles southwest of Montgomery, and more than two hours away from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Still, isn't that the point, to get away from the hustle and bustle of metropolitan life? Another insider note: the best times to visit Camden are spring and fall, as these are when the weather is mildest; if you're not used to hot and humid climates, you're probably not going to have a good time visiting in the summer.
Camden may not be surrounded by civilization, but it makes up for this with its proximity to boundless nature. If you love the great outdoors, be sure to make a stop at Roland Cooper State Park. Dip into a simpler way of life by going fishing, doing some stargazing when the sun goes down, and staying overnight in one of its cabins or at one of its camping sites.
Camden's handicraft heritage
Camden, Alabama, may be a small Southern city, but it's big on DIY creative energy with an artisanal heritage that runs deep. The main hub for this artistic spirit is the Black Belt Treasures Cultural Arts Center, which showcases the impressive handiwork of artists from throughout the Black Belt region of Alabama. What's more, most of the proceeds from the sale of each item go to the original artist, which supports the local creative economy.
Black Belt Treasures is also the perfect place for you to develop your own handicraft skills, as they offer a wide range of courses in various art forms, including painting, pottery, photography, and more. People of all backgrounds and experiences, including kids, adults, casual hobbyists, and those looking to become professional artists, all are encouraged to sign up for a class and cultivate their creativity. Black Belt Treasures also has several other programs, all designed to support regional artists and foster creativity in Camden and the surrounding counties.
Another way to explore the city's handicraft heritage is by visiting the Camden Shoe Shop & Quilt Museum. This institution shines a spotlight on the region's history with various crafts, including quilting, foraging, needlework, and others. The Camden Shoe Shop & Quilt Museum features many historical artifacts and documentation, and visitors can even hear stories about and take tours of the area for a more immersive experience. And for another creative place in the state, visit this quirky Alabama city that's a riverfront charmer celebrating art and culture in its vibrant downtown.
Southern hospitality galore in Camden
There's a reason why the South is known for its hospitality, and a visit to Camden will show you why. American Inn and the Southern Inn Motel are the two main lodging options in town; though they have plenty of creature comforts, they don't exactly have the signature accommodating spirit you want from a visit to Alabama. While not centrally located, booking a night or two at Liberty Hall Bed & Breakfast is the perfect way to get the full Southern experience. The past comes alive in this perfectly preserved antebellum, whose open-door policy makes you feel right at home. In fact, Liberty Hall was even voted as the best bed & breakfast in the state by Alabama Magazine readers in 2021.
There are few better ways to experience Southern hospitality than by stopping by an eatery for some down-home cooking. A top Camden restaurant is The Pecan Downtown, which specializes in hearty, stick-to-your-ribs fare like fried pork chops, hash brown casseroles, mac and cheese, and, of course, pecan pie. They even have a marketplace where you can buy locally-sourced ingredients so you can bring a bit of the South home with you, as well as all kinds of unique handmade gifts. But The Pecan Downtown isn't just an eatery with a gift shop; co-owner Jona Burklow tells AAA that, "I've been so amazed by the people who come in: a mix of residents, visiting outdoorsmen, even international folks, and I love that we bring people together while bringing life back to our beautiful old building." And while you're in Alabama, pay a visit to its oldest restaurant, a family-run charmer serving Greek Southern comfort food.