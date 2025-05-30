This Artsy Alabama City Is Known For Its Handicraft Heritage And Southern Hospitality

Other than a handful of major metropolitan areas and cultural hubs, it may be easy for some to put Alabama lower on the vacation wishlist. However, the state is filled with countless small cities and towns that offer plenty of fun and quirky attractions you won't find anywhere else, such as this city that has a futuristic space center, a thriving arts scene, and gorgeous outdoor activities. Another prime example is Camden, which has a fascinating infatuation with handmade crafts, as well as plenty of the kind of hospitality you can only find in the American South.

If you're planning to make the trek to Camden from out of state, bear in mind that it's a good distance from the big city –– about 75 miles southwest of Montgomery, and more than two hours away from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Still, isn't that the point, to get away from the hustle and bustle of metropolitan life? Another insider note: the best times to visit Camden are spring and fall, as these are when the weather is mildest; if you're not used to hot and humid climates, you're probably not going to have a good time visiting in the summer.

Camden may not be surrounded by civilization, but it makes up for this with its proximity to boundless nature. If you love the great outdoors, be sure to make a stop at Roland Cooper State Park. Dip into a simpler way of life by going fishing, doing some stargazing when the sun goes down, and staying overnight in one of its cabins or at one of its camping sites.