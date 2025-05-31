Italy's Hidden Gem Is An Enchanting Town Offering A Less-Crowded Beach Escape For Sea-Loving Tourists

Have you been dreaming of a spellbinding Roman holiday, but aren't keen on fighting the horde of Amalfi Coast beachgoers for space to sunbathe? There are still quiet seaside towns in Italy you can escape to — like Rodi Garganico, a coastal haven of citrus trees and cobbled streets. But if just one slice of shoreline isn't enough to satisfy you, why not hop on a boat over to the island of Elba, an underrated paradise glittering in the Tyrrhenian Sea just off the coast of Tuscany? History geeks will probably know Elba as the outpost to which the infamous Napoleon was exiled in 1814. But for travelers craving a little sea, sun, and sand, Elba's majestic capital, Portoferraio, is a hidden gem with miles of pristine coastline and few crowds.

Elba's origins are woven together with fanciful myths and fascinating history, from its supposed creation by the goddess Aphrodite to the Romans who cultivated fruitful vineyards on the island's bountiful soil. In the 16th century, the island fell under the control of the Medici family, who developed the fortress town of Cosmopoli as a bastion of refinement and culture before it was renamed Portoferraio during Napoleon's rule.

The ferry ride to Elba from the mainland is just the prelude to what will no doubt be an enchanting Mediterranean adventure. Approaching the shores of Portoferraio, you'll be greeted by the imposing walls of the Medici's ancient forts standing guard atop a rocky bluff, surrounded by the charming, pastel rooftops of the buildings down below. Pulling in amidst the boats docked in Portoferraio's harbor, you could either head straight for the handful of beaches scattered along the coastline or explore the historic center and fascinating landmarks before grabbing a delicious seafood dinner with water views.