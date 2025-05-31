Italy's Hidden Gem Is An Enchanting Town Offering A Less-Crowded Beach Escape For Sea-Loving Tourists
Have you been dreaming of a spellbinding Roman holiday, but aren't keen on fighting the horde of Amalfi Coast beachgoers for space to sunbathe? There are still quiet seaside towns in Italy you can escape to — like Rodi Garganico, a coastal haven of citrus trees and cobbled streets. But if just one slice of shoreline isn't enough to satisfy you, why not hop on a boat over to the island of Elba, an underrated paradise glittering in the Tyrrhenian Sea just off the coast of Tuscany? History geeks will probably know Elba as the outpost to which the infamous Napoleon was exiled in 1814. But for travelers craving a little sea, sun, and sand, Elba's majestic capital, Portoferraio, is a hidden gem with miles of pristine coastline and few crowds.
Elba's origins are woven together with fanciful myths and fascinating history, from its supposed creation by the goddess Aphrodite to the Romans who cultivated fruitful vineyards on the island's bountiful soil. In the 16th century, the island fell under the control of the Medici family, who developed the fortress town of Cosmopoli as a bastion of refinement and culture before it was renamed Portoferraio during Napoleon's rule.
The ferry ride to Elba from the mainland is just the prelude to what will no doubt be an enchanting Mediterranean adventure. Approaching the shores of Portoferraio, you'll be greeted by the imposing walls of the Medici's ancient forts standing guard atop a rocky bluff, surrounded by the charming, pastel rooftops of the buildings down below. Pulling in amidst the boats docked in Portoferraio's harbor, you could either head straight for the handful of beaches scattered along the coastline or explore the historic center and fascinating landmarks before grabbing a delicious seafood dinner with water views.
Sunbathe on the beach and explore historic sites in Portoferraio
The nearest beach to Portoferraio's historic center is Spiaggia Le Viste, a small slice of white pebbles backed by jagged cliffs forming a gentle bay. It's about a five-minute walk downhill through cobblestone alleys, where the expanse of glittering turquoise waters awaits as your reward. Sun loungers are available for rent, and a small restaurant offers fresh fish for anyone craving a snack. A little further along is Spiaggia Delle Ghiaie, another beach with water so clear you can see swarms of fish darting through the currents. Though it can get crowded, the sweeping scenery of glittering white pebbles against the rich aquamarine sea certainly makes it worth a visit.
On the other side of a small cape is Spiaggia di Capo Bianco. Here, dramatic white cliffs shelter a stretch of pebbly beach along the coastline. There's even a drink bar if you feel like kicking back on the sand with a cocktail. For drone enthusiasts wanting to capture bird's-eye snapshots of the dreamy coastal vistas, make sure you're familiar with Italian drone regulations since breaking them could get you fined while you're there.
Back in Portoferraio's medieval town center, it would be remiss not to stop by some of the incredible historic landmarks. Wander through the Medici Fortresses, where three military strongholds — Fort Falcone, Fort Stella, and Fort Linguella — are connected by passageways opening up to fantastic sea views. The bastions of Fort Falcone in particular offer incredible panoramic vistas of the medieval fortress surrounded by the town below and framed by distant mountains. Don't miss the Palazzina dei Mulini, one of Napoleon's villas during his exile. Now a museum, you'll be able to tour the sumptuous apartments where the former French emperor once lived.
How to get to Elba Island and where to stay
To make your way to Portoferraio, you'll need to catch a ferry from the Tuscan port city of Piombino, about three hours away from Rome. Take a train from Rome's main railway station, Roma Termini, all the way to Campiglia Marittima, where you can switch to a bus heading for Piombino. Then from Piombino's port, four different ferry lines sail across to Portoferraio harbor for roughly $40 round trip, with the journey lasting about an hour. To squeeze in more Italian islands on your trip, you could also visit Giannutri, one of the Mediterranean's best-kept secrets. To reach Giannutri, take the train from Rome to Porto Santo Stefano, where an hour-long ferry ride drops you on the island's pristine shores. Porto Santo Stefano is then just over two hours away by train from Piombino, making it an easy detour for your itinerary.
After all that trouble getting to the island of Elba, you'll of course need somewhere to stay. Sleep in charming nautical surroundings at the Residenza Portoferraio, a cozy bed and breakfast near the historic center. Steps away from Spiaggia Le Viste, guest rooms are spacious and airy, with fantastic views of the sea. Another option is the Hotel Airone, a sprawling resort boasting a relaxing saltwater pool, plus an excellent seafood restaurant surrounded by a romantic garden. Rooms are comfortably furnished and include a balcony for memorable views. There's also the appropriately named Delizioso Loft near Fort Stella, an incredible one-bedroom apartment. Featuring a charming living space, exposed beam ceilings, and a rooftop terrace with breathtaking views, a night here will be unforgettable. So whether you're sailing to Elba to experience the island's rich history, or simply to sunbathe on dazzling white beaches, be prepared for a spellbinding adventure at Portoferraio.