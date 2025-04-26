This Underrated Italian Town Is A Coastal Haven Of Citrus Trees, Cobbled Streets, And Adriatic Magic
Italy is where star-crossed lovers escape to let their romance bloom, first-time travelers cross off their first Seven Wonders of the World site (the Colosseum), and friend groups retrace Julia Roberts' steps in "Eat, Pray, Love." It's a country that makes you want to learn a new language — it's just that bella, bellissima, perfetta. And it's never enough to admire the best attractions in Florence, treat yourself to delicious food and retail therapy in Milan, and enjoy the Amalfi Coast at the chic resorts of Maratea. You always end up craving more, whether it's regional dishes, Mediterranean landscapes, medieval architecture, or island vibes. But the biggest flex of an Italian vacation is when you tell your friends you went to a city that nobody has ever heard of — like you're spreading the gospel back home. When your itinerary includes a trip to the Puglia region, you'll want to make a stop at Rodi Garganico. This underrated town is known for its citrus production, meaning your time here will be refreshing, flavorful, and aromatic.
Situated on a rocky headland that opens up to the Adriatic Sea, Rodi Garganico is simple in form but rich in detail. From Paleolithic settlements to medieval structures, the town has experienced extensive history, but one thing has remained constant: Access to the sea and citrus orchards have defined its economy. Despite several periods of growth, decline, and resurgence, Rodi Garganico has always drawn in history buffs, beachgoers, and those who like that slow-paced life. While many people will tell you to avoid renting a car in Italy for your first trip, this is one of the few instances where it's a good idea — the drive from Rome takes around four hours. The same journey by train with multiple transfers can take over six hours.
Discover the small-town magic in Rodi Garganico
Armed with the essential Italian words and phrases, you're more than prepared to wander through the cobblestone streets and café-lined avenues of Rodi Garganico. Most mornings start at Piazza Rovelli, a quaint town square where you can sip on your morning coffee and begin your day the right way. And if you did your research on where to stay, you likely chose the picturesque Sotto il Castello as your home away from home. Located right by the square, this bed and breakfast is in close proximity to almost everything you'll be doing in Rodi Garganico.
From Piazza Rovelli, walk toward the historic area of Vuccolo, where you'll be met with small alleyways, white homes, fuchsia florals, and charming balconies overlooking the port. Back in the day, this is where sailors came home after a long day at sea — the streets are so narrow here that neighbors could pass sugar through their windows. Vuccolo is a wonderful spot to watch the sunset, so make sure to come back during the golden hour to spend a romantic evening. Most coastal towns have a port, and Rodi Garganico is no exception. Head to Porto Turistico di Rodi Garganico to eat fresh seafood, drink at local bars, and shop for souvenirs. This is also your launching pad for visiting the Tremiti Islands, part of Gargano National Park.
Since Rodi Garganico has a reputation for its citrus groves, it only makes sense to ride a bike to the countryside and see the orchards that make this place so special. You can even tour some of the farms and try different varieties. Every May, the town hosts Sagra delle Arance, an orange festival where you get to tour the Gargano Citrus Oasis, listen to live music, and learn about the region's culinary traditions.
Wear your beach hat and apply sunscreen at Rodi Garganico's coast
Don't forget to pack your swimsuit and reef-safe sunscreen when planning your vacation to Rodi Garganico. Soft sands and citrus farm views await at Levante Beach. This Blue Flag stretch of golden sand is a top choice for families traveling with their little ones — the water is shallow and the waves are calm. While the kids splash around, you can get your daily dose of vitamin D and sea. Over at Ponente Beach, you can enjoy a nice summer cocktail at a beach club, lounge under the sun, and sink your toes in the sand. This beach can get quite windy, making it ideal to surf the waves.
Spiaggia Azzurra Lido Blu Marine is a great spot if you're looking for a livelier beach outing. From swimming and sunbathing to windsurfing and catamaran excursions, the beach resort provides top-notch service and amenities for the best possible experience. The water is crystal clear, the staff is attentive, and you can even relax in a jacuzzi and get a massage. Those who seek a secluded area can make their way to Spiaggia del Leone, with snorkeling opportunities and gorgeous panoramas of giant rocky formations.
Lake Varano, only 20 minutes from Rodi Garganico, is also worth checking out, especially if you're a birdwatching enthusiast. As a beautiful coastal lake, Varano comprises wetlands that are crucial habitats to cormorants, gray herons, black-winged stilts, and other species. While you're exploring Puglia, venture out to other under-the-radar towns that are also crowd-free, like Alberobello and Ceglie Messapica.