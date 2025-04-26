This Underrated Italian Town Is A Coastal Haven Of Citrus Trees, Cobbled Streets, And Adriatic Magic

Italy is where star-crossed lovers escape to let their romance bloom, first-time travelers cross off their first Seven Wonders of the World site (the Colosseum), and friend groups retrace Julia Roberts' steps in "Eat, Pray, Love." It's a country that makes you want to learn a new language — it's just that bella, bellissima, perfetta. And it's never enough to admire the best attractions in Florence, treat yourself to delicious food and retail therapy in Milan, and enjoy the Amalfi Coast at the chic resorts of Maratea. You always end up craving more, whether it's regional dishes, Mediterranean landscapes, medieval architecture, or island vibes. But the biggest flex of an Italian vacation is when you tell your friends you went to a city that nobody has ever heard of — like you're spreading the gospel back home. When your itinerary includes a trip to the Puglia region, you'll want to make a stop at Rodi Garganico. This underrated town is known for its citrus production, meaning your time here will be refreshing, flavorful, and aromatic.

Situated on a rocky headland that opens up to the Adriatic Sea, Rodi Garganico is simple in form but rich in detail. From Paleolithic settlements to medieval structures, the town has experienced extensive history, but one thing has remained constant: Access to the sea and citrus orchards have defined its economy. Despite several periods of growth, decline, and resurgence, Rodi Garganico has always drawn in history buffs, beachgoers, and those who like that slow-paced life. While many people will tell you to avoid renting a car in Italy for your first trip, this is one of the few instances where it's a good idea — the drive from Rome takes around four hours. The same journey by train with multiple transfers can take over six hours.