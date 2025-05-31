Tulsa's Largest Suburb Is A Trendy, Underrated Gem That Brims With An Award-Winning Downtown

Like most generational Tulsans, I love living in a cosmopolitan, mid-sized Oklahoma city with a beautiful waterfront wonderland, a vibrant arts and music culture, and a community-minded spirit, all while being surrounded by some of the most adorable suburbs in this part of the country. And as a resident living in Tulsa's Global District, I count myself lucky to be just a few minutes away from Broken Arrow — often referred to by locals as simply "B.A." — a beautiful and welcoming Oklahoma community with a fairly steady stream of cultural events and festivals throughout the year.

Broken Arrow is the closest neighbor to (and the largest suburb of) the wildly underrated music and arts city of Tulsa. Almost without exception, Tulsa's suburbs tend to have pretty, charming downtown communities. But B.A.'s downtown, known as the Rose District, is more than just a main drag. It's a trendy, pedestrian-friendly arts, entertainment, and shopping district with plenty of Okie-grown shops, spas, and restaurants in a community that actively works to create a communal gathering space where there's almost always something happening. The design, which won the city numerous awards through the years including a spot on USA Today's top "charming main streets" in 2019, is just one of many things that make Broken Arrow an underrated suburb worth spending time in.

If you're planning to visit Oklahoma, you can't go wrong booking a vacation rental within walking distance of the Rose District, less than a 20-minute drive from Downtown Tulsa or the Tulsa International Airport. And the best part? The rates tend to be pretty affordable in the city. In fact, MoveBuddha ranked Broken Arrow the United States' most cost-friendly town in 2024.