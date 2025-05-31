America's Safest And Most Affordable Family Destination Is An Underrated, Charming Midwest City
With the rising cost of living and growing safety concerns, choosing the right vacation destination can feel more complicated than it used to. Whether you're traveling solo or with children, there are all kinds of factors consider. America's Heartland usually takes a back seat to the more popular destinations on in the U.S., but Midwest cities are slowly drawing more travelers, and rightfully so.
Case in point is Fishers, Indiana, which has been quietly gaining a reputation among travelers as a worry-free and budget-friendly destination infused with charm and activities. Hotel accommodations in the city also remain relatively low, with rates generally in the ballpark of $139 to $260 per night.
In a recent study by GOBankingRates, Fishers earned the top spot out of 50 U.S. cities for its affordability and safety, particularly for families. Fishers boasts exceptionally low crime rates and lower costs of living than other cities around the country, qualities that make it both an appealing holiday destination and a place to call home.
Activities and attractions in Fishers, Indiana
A plethora of wholesome activities, natural beauty, and engaging attractions makes Fishers one of the best cities in America for a family vacation. Home to 25 lush parks and walkable trails, there are over 800 acres of outdoor destinations to explore all year round. The city is also packed with entertainment venues, including the 7,500-seat Fishers Event Center, home to live concerts and sporting events, and the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, where you can spread out picnic blankets on the grass and enjoy open-air summer concerts. The venue also hosts the famous Fishers Farmers Market, where local vendors set up stalls and food trucks to sell unique produce and a variety of culinary creations in a lively and festive atmosphere. This event takes place every Saturday morning from May to September.
Visiting in the early summer coincides with the annual Spark!Fishers event, a week-long celebration involving concerts, parades, delicious eats, and tons of activity booths to keep the kids occupied. The festival is held during the last week of June and culminates with a dazzling fireworks display.
When in Fishers, don't miss a tour of Conner Prairie, Indiana's famous Smithsonian living history museum with interactive and unique activities for visitors of all ages. Educational camps, guided trail explorations, crafting workshops, and even hot air balloon rides are offered depending on the season, engaging curious minds all year round.
Plan your perfect trip to Fishers
The food and beverage scene in Fishers, Indiana is bound to exceed expectations. There are a number of family-owned restaurants that add diversity to the city's culinary scene, guaranteeing a unique dining experience you won't find elsewhere. One of the most popular spots worth trying is HC Tavern + Kitchen, famous for its shrimp cocktail, wagyu corndog, and lobster cargot.
To take advantage of the numerous outdoor activities in Fishers, plan your holiday around the summer months, when the temperatures hover between 75.2 and 84.2 degrees Fahrenheit. Winters can get chilly with lows of 17.6 degrees Fahrenheit, so bundle up if you're heading here for a winter getaway.
Fishers is also the perfect base camp to explore other destinations in Indiana, such as Indiana Dunes National Park, one of America's most endangered national parks. Drive 90 minutes outside of Fishers to Bluespring Cavern, America's longest navigable underground river.
Fishers' closest travel hub is Indianapolis International Airport (IND), located 34 miles from the city. The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is 124 miles from Fishers. If you're planning on taking the train, Amtrak will get you from Cincinnati to Fishers in three-and-a-half hours. Having your own car is the best way to get around, as Fishers does not have any public transit infrastructure. However, you will find ride share options like Uber, Lyft, and the GO GO Bus, which offers chartered transportation services around greater Indianapolis and central Indiana.