This Route 66 Town Is An Underrated Pit Stop Bursting With Vintage Charm And Eclectic Attractions
If you're looking for a stunning and storied road to travel in the U.S., you needn't look further than Route 66. Passing through eight states, the classic route is brimming with nostalgia, showcased in its retro lodgings, vintage diners, and sleepy towns like Chelsea, Oklahoma, with friendly vibes. While illustrious cities like Chicago, Tulsa, and St. Louis comprise the affectionately nicknamed Mother Road, the heart of the route is in its pint-sized pit stops along the way. From quirky roadside attractions like Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas, to charm-filled towns like the birthplace of historic Route 66, Seligman, Arizona, there are plenty of little gems to discover.
One of the best Route 66 attractions in New Mexico is Tucumcari. Sparkling with neon-lit signs, colorful murals, and enchanting desert beauty, the tiny town truly captures the essence of the beloved route. Pull over for a couple of hours to explore eclectic souvenir shops, Route 66 landmarks, abandoned gas stations, and a treasure trove of museums. You can also linger longer by checking into one of its charming mid-century motels before grabbing dinner at a classic diner. On a road trip that is defined by the journey, not the destination, Tucumcari is a stop you simply cannot miss.
Explore retro and eclectic attractions in Tucumcari
Situated about 60 miles west of the Route 66 midpoint in Adrian, Texas, Tucumcari may be small in size — endearingly dubbed "the town that's two blocks wide and two miles long" by locals – but its nostalgia-packed attractions make it mighty. If you're cruising into town from the west, you'll be greeted by a chrome-plated Route 66 sculpture, marking the perfect spot to pull over for a roadside photo op. Across the street, you'll find the New Mexico Route 66 Museum, which houses an impressive collection of classic automobiles, vintage memorabilia, and the world's largest Route 66 photo exhibit. If you're a history junkie, the town has other museums to explore, including the Tucumcari Historical Society — a former schoolhouse filled with local history exhibits and Americana artifacts – and the off-the-beaten-path Mesalands Dinosaur Museum.
While exploring Tucumcari, you'll be exposed to over 100 murals coloring the sides of local buildings. Route 66 highway scenes, desert wildlife, New Mexico landscapes, and classic Americana images are among the murals you'll see while taking a stroll or a leisurely drive through town. For the perfect road trip souvenir, take your pick of retro memorabilia at the Route 66 Welcome Center and Gift Shop, or mine for unique treasures at Tee Pee Curios, a beloved shop operating since the 1940s with an iconic neon sign to boot.
Unwind in vintage motels and dine in classic diners
In case you need a reason to spend the night in Tucumcari, the neon glow of its retro motel signs should be more than enough to entice. The town's main drag, Tucumcari Boulevard, is lined with mid-century beauties that will transport you back in time. Your only problem will be trying to choose which vintage oasis to check into. Favorites include The Motel Safari, one of "America's coolest retro motels," and the dog-friendly, 1960s-style Roadrunner Lodge. However, the crown jewel of Tucumcari's historic lodgings is the Blue Swallow Motel, which beckons nostalgia-hunting travelers with its enormous mid-century glowing sign advertising "100% refrigerated air" and a baby blue classic car parked out front. Welcoming Route 66 travelers since 1939, the candy-colored motor court is beloved for its friendly atmosphere and charming rooms. Even if you're not staying the night, pop into the lobby to check out the gift shop and request a tour of the historic grounds.
For dinner, follow the cow-topped neon sign to Del's Restaurant, a quirky eatery that has been serving American and Mexican comfort food classics since 1956. Meanwhile, Kix on 66 is the quintessential small-town diner, boasting an old-school breakfast counter and classic milkshakes. Whether you're making an afternoon pit stop or checking in for the night, Tucumcari is an underrated stop on Route 66 that is a destination all of its own.