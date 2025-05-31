NYC's Hippest Entertainment Is A Free Show In This Bustling Train Station Where K-Pop Dancers Rehearse

Penn Station, the famed railway hub spanning two city blocks, is the busiest train station in the Western Hemisphere, with roughly 600,000 passengers coming through each day. It can be found in New York City (one of the world's 10 most beautiful cities, according to science). It makes up a central part of the Big Apple's impressive public transportation system, which is the cheapest way to navigate New York City on a vacation. And in January 2021, this bustling station welcomed a gorgeous, modern addition: the Moynihan Train Hall. Its spacious concourse — bright and sunny due to the 92-foot-high skylight above — has commissioned site-specific art pieces that add a touch of creativity to the contemporary design.

But it's not just commuters who pass through the pathways of this newly built hall. The lower-level corridor, known as the West End Concourse, holds a surprise: It's known as a popular rehearsal area for dancers of all genres. This spot became an impromptu studio for crews big and small when videos of K-pop (Korean pop) dancers practicing here went viral on social media. It began with just a few groups back in the fall of 2022. However, as with any other viral trend, the space grew in popularity, and now the station can expect to see at least 40 dancers daily, showing off their moves to curious passersby. So, if you're coming through this concourse, listen for the sounds of salsa, Brazilian zouk, hip-hop, and pop music playing from Bluetooth speakers, and look out for Latin dancers spinning their partners around the shiny floor with dizzying speed. Take in the atmosphere of utter joy as performers and viewers alike embrace the diverse talent of New York City's eclectic dance scene. And, most importantly, enjoy the entertainment — NYC's hippest spontaneous show is free for all.