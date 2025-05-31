NYC's Hippest Entertainment Is A Free Show In This Bustling Train Station Where K-Pop Dancers Rehearse
Penn Station, the famed railway hub spanning two city blocks, is the busiest train station in the Western Hemisphere, with roughly 600,000 passengers coming through each day. It can be found in New York City (one of the world's 10 most beautiful cities, according to science). It makes up a central part of the Big Apple's impressive public transportation system, which is the cheapest way to navigate New York City on a vacation. And in January 2021, this bustling station welcomed a gorgeous, modern addition: the Moynihan Train Hall. Its spacious concourse — bright and sunny due to the 92-foot-high skylight above — has commissioned site-specific art pieces that add a touch of creativity to the contemporary design.
But it's not just commuters who pass through the pathways of this newly built hall. The lower-level corridor, known as the West End Concourse, holds a surprise: It's known as a popular rehearsal area for dancers of all genres. This spot became an impromptu studio for crews big and small when videos of K-pop (Korean pop) dancers practicing here went viral on social media. It began with just a few groups back in the fall of 2022. However, as with any other viral trend, the space grew in popularity, and now the station can expect to see at least 40 dancers daily, showing off their moves to curious passersby. So, if you're coming through this concourse, listen for the sounds of salsa, Brazilian zouk, hip-hop, and pop music playing from Bluetooth speakers, and look out for Latin dancers spinning their partners around the shiny floor with dizzying speed. Take in the atmosphere of utter joy as performers and viewers alike embrace the diverse talent of New York City's eclectic dance scene. And, most importantly, enjoy the entertainment — NYC's hippest spontaneous show is free for all.
Why New York City dancers come to Penn Station
There are, of course, many challenges facing the dancers who use this busy corridor as a rehearsal space. Commuters have priority, as Moynihan Train Hall is a transportation hub, not a studio. And while it isn't against the law to practice here, since the dancers don't make money (unlike buskers), it's not exactly sanctioned, either. Authorities won't stop them if they aren't being disruptive or blocking the flow of pedestrians, but certain dancers have reported being asked to turn down their music or stop recording. Additionally, as this is a public space, the floors can be dirty, and a spot isn't guaranteed — dancers have sometimes arrived to find that there's barely room for them. The space can be loud, too, with competing speakers creating a cacophony of sound.
So why do so many dancers — trained athletes who would likely prefer the sprung floors, large mirrors, flattering lighting, and slip-resistant surfaces of a studio — choose to rehearse here? Well, one reason is the exorbitant cost of rental spaces, which can be well over $100 per hour. For a non-professional troupe not making full-time (or any) income from dancing, this is a burdensome cost. Although the hall wasn't created with performers in mind, it still has many of the same perks that a high-end studio would offer: The floor is smooth, providing an ideal surface for spins, and there are large, reflective windows that act as makeshift mirrors. The passersby also act as mini-audiences, simulating the experience of a real performance. And the setting is excellent for social media videos, with white floors that reflect light well and the electric-blue fluorescents adorning the ceiling to create a funky backdrop. All in all, it's not a bad place for NYC's dancers to come and play.
How to see the dancers of Penn Station in New York City
Penn Station is situated right below the legendary Madison Square Garden in Midtown Manhattan; its central location is exactly why it's such a convenient meeting point for group members coming from disparate parts of the city. Even if you're a first-time visitor, you'll have no problems finding the station, as taxi and ride-share drivers will know how to get there, and it's walkable from many NYC attractions, including Times Square. This important hub is easily accessible by local transit, too, as six metro lines and an MTA city bus pass through, with other bus and subway lines nearby. Additionally, Amtrak, Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), and New Jersey Transit trains stop here. The station can also be conveniently reached by public transportation from all three airports servicing New York City: John F. Kennedy International Airport (40 to 60 minutes away), LaGuardia Airport (50 to 60 minutes), and Newark Liberty International Airport (40 to 60 minutes).
If you'd like to see the dancers of Penn Station, head down to the West End Concourse, the passageway connecting Moynihan Train Hall with Tracks 7 to 16 of the LIRR. There's no set rehearsal time, although you'll have more luck seeing dancers in the evening and on weekend afternoons. While you're watching the show, ensure that you are respectful of the dancers' space and aren't blocking commuters from passing through the corridor.
Once you're done enjoying the free performances, you can explore the rest of Manhattan's many sights. You're a 35-minute walk from the Upper West Side, which was ranked one of the friendliest neighborhoods in America. This area hosts some of the Big Apple's most famous attractions, including Central Park, the most filmed location in the world.