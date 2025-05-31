Portugal's Best-Kept Secret Is A Hidden Beach Cove For Seclusion And Incredible Beauty On Lisbon's Coast

While Praia da Ursa is widely acknowledged as one of the most beautiful beaches in Europe, getting there is certainly not an easy feat, especially if you are not properly equipped or are traveling with young children. The walk takes around 30 to 45 minutes each way, depending on your pace, starting near the iconic lighthouse in Cabo da Roca, the westernmost point in mainland Europe, and then winding downhill along a dusty trail flanked by wild shrubs and the occasional rocks to scramble over. However, once there, the effort is more than handsomely rewarded by what awaits at the end — nature in its wildest, rawest, and purest form.

This also means no amenities, including restrooms, lifeguards, or food vendors. Make sure to bring plenty of water and snacks for the hike, and be prepared to carry out all your trash. The Atlantic Ocean here can be quite cold and roughdue to strong currents, making swimming potentially unsafe — especially for inexperienced swimmers and children.

If reaching Praia da Ursa seems too challenging, the stunning stretch of coastline running along the nearby Serra de Sintra offers some great family-friendly options that are more accessible, yet still retain a somewhat intimate charm. Praia da Adraga, a local's favorite, is about a 20-minute drive from Sintra. The towering cliffs create a natural shield against the oceanic winds, which can be a nuisance if you're trying to relax on the sand or read a good book. Another excellent option is Praia das Maçãs, connected to the nearby town of Sintra via the nostalgic 1930s red tram.