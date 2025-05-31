Sacramento's Thriving Suburb Has World-Class Shopping And Restaurants But Feels Like A Safe Little Town

Roseville, California, is a charming and fast-growing suburb just over 18 miles northeast of Sacramento. The thriving suburb is home to over 160,000 people enjoying its highly rated education, ideal climate, downtown art, shopping and dining scenes, and outdoor recreation. Roseville is a relatively safe suburb when compared to state and national crime rates. It was even named Consumer Affairs' best place to move in California in 2025 for its economy and low crime rates.

Getting to Roseville is straightforward via I-80 from the Sacramento area in the southwest or Reno, Nevada, in the northeast. Sacramento International Airport is the closest major airport to the town, just 26 miles away via I-80. Roseville has a public transportation service, Roseville Transit, for travelers looking to avoid rental cars and an ADA-accessible option, Roseville Paratransit. Both options require daily fares but offer discounts and multi-day passes.

Once in town, you'll find downtown Roseville a convenient, walkable area connected with pedestrian bridges and trails. From unique boutique shops in the downtown corridor to luxury shopping and dining in the area's modern malls, Roseville has some of the region's best shopping. Whether you're flying into the area or road-tripping through California's "City of Trees" for greenery and a thriving culinary scene, a stop in Roseville is more than worth it.