Sacramento's Thriving Suburb Has World-Class Shopping And Restaurants But Feels Like A Safe Little Town
Roseville, California, is a charming and fast-growing suburb just over 18 miles northeast of Sacramento. The thriving suburb is home to over 160,000 people enjoying its highly rated education, ideal climate, downtown art, shopping and dining scenes, and outdoor recreation. Roseville is a relatively safe suburb when compared to state and national crime rates. It was even named Consumer Affairs' best place to move in California in 2025 for its economy and low crime rates.
Getting to Roseville is straightforward via I-80 from the Sacramento area in the southwest or Reno, Nevada, in the northeast. Sacramento International Airport is the closest major airport to the town, just 26 miles away via I-80. Roseville has a public transportation service, Roseville Transit, for travelers looking to avoid rental cars and an ADA-accessible option, Roseville Paratransit. Both options require daily fares but offer discounts and multi-day passes.
Once in town, you'll find downtown Roseville a convenient, walkable area connected with pedestrian bridges and trails. From unique boutique shops in the downtown corridor to luxury shopping and dining in the area's modern malls, Roseville has some of the region's best shopping. Whether you're flying into the area or road-tripping through California's "City of Trees" for greenery and a thriving culinary scene, a stop in Roseville is more than worth it.
Roseville's safe community welcomes families and visitors
One of Roseville's strongest appeals is its reputation for safety. The city's total crime rate, including violent and property crimes, is nearly 12% below the national average, and this is reflected in the city's many achievements and awards over the years. As one of Niche's safest cities in America in 2025, Roseville is a welcoming community to visitors and families alike.
The city invests heavily in public safety with the Roseville Public Safety Foundation. The foundation's mission includes community outreach, crime prevention, community engagement, and educational outreach. With additional city programs for children like reading challenges, putt-putt, and the Roseville Arcade, it's no wonder Roseville is a thriving and welcoming community. Many of the city's neighborhoods are ranked as safe and convenient according to local residents and Reddit users, but areas like Highland Reserve, East Roseville, Lincoln Estates, and Johnson Ranch stand out as highlights.
If Roseville's multitude of family-friendly activities aren't enough, there's certainly plenty in the surrounding area, like Funderland Amusement Park, one of the best destinations in Sacramento for kids. With safety and community in mind, the Roseville-area green spaces are another highlight, with around 80 parks in total. From lush, open spaces and traditional parks to dog parks, sand volleyball courts, and pickleball courts, Roseville is full of safe, family-friendly recreation.
World-class shopping and dining in Roseville
Roseville has a reputation for its incredible shopping and dining opportunities. It's even home to one of the largest shopping malls in the Sacramento region, the Westfield Galleria at Roseville. The luxury complex is home to high-end retailers like Louis Vuitton, Coach, and Saint Laurent, as well as many events, popular cafes and restaurants, a movie theater, and an escape room.
If that's not enough entertainment in one spot, just across the street is the open-air Fountains at Roseville. This outdoor shopping and dining experience has its own unique list of upscale retailers, cafes, grocery stores, arcades, and restaurants. The Fountains at Roseville also features an array of salons, spas, and wellness retailers. Farmers markets and live music are also mainstay events at the Fountains.
This unique California city isn't all chains and department stores; Roseville also has a selection of local boutiques, a thriving food scene, and a lineup of seasonal events, festivals, and parades. Family fun nights, food truck events, and its own Oktoberfest are just some ways to shop small and interact with the Roseville community. Whether you're flying in from out of town or a local looking to ditch Sacramento's city life for a quick scenic road trip to Lake Tahoe, there's no doubt you have to stop to experience Roseville's world-class shopping and welcoming community.