Ditch Sacramento's City Life For A Quick Scenic Road Trip To A Lake That Pops With Fall Color

One of the best things to do on a California trip come autumn is soak up all the gorgeous scenery. As temperatures begin to cool, the landscape changes drastically and you'll see a canvas of warm hues, ranging from golden yellow to deep burgundy. Of course, Sacramento is known as "The City of Trees," so you can witness this colorful display right in the capital itself. However, part of fall's allure is being immersed in nature. So, why not ditch the city and take a scenic road trip?

If you're short on time, we have just the destination: Lake Tahoe. This gorgeous Alpine lake is only a 2-hour drive from Sacramento, yet it's a complete 180 from the Sacramento Valley. For starters, it's in the Sierra Nevada mountains, so it's surrounded by forest, and the beautiful water and dense treeline make it one of the best places to see fall foliage. And truthfully, autumn is Lake Tahoe's best-kept secret. It's less busy this time of year, but you can still dabble in water sports, go hiking, or drive the mountain roads.

However, the journey from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe is just as scenic as the destination. Having grown up between the two, I know this firsthand. And as such, I encourage you to take your sweet time getting there. But if you only have a day, you just need to plan appropriately. If you're looking for a road trip itinerary, read on. I'll detail one of my favorite drives to Lake Tahoe with the best stops en route.

