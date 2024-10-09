Ditch Sacramento's City Life For A Quick Scenic Road Trip To A Lake That Pops With Fall Color
One of the best things to do on a California trip come autumn is soak up all the gorgeous scenery. As temperatures begin to cool, the landscape changes drastically and you'll see a canvas of warm hues, ranging from golden yellow to deep burgundy. Of course, Sacramento is known as "The City of Trees," so you can witness this colorful display right in the capital itself. However, part of fall's allure is being immersed in nature. So, why not ditch the city and take a scenic road trip?
If you're short on time, we have just the destination: Lake Tahoe. This gorgeous Alpine lake is only a 2-hour drive from Sacramento, yet it's a complete 180 from the Sacramento Valley. For starters, it's in the Sierra Nevada mountains, so it's surrounded by forest, and the beautiful water and dense treeline make it one of the best places to see fall foliage. And truthfully, autumn is Lake Tahoe's best-kept secret. It's less busy this time of year, but you can still dabble in water sports, go hiking, or drive the mountain roads.
However, the journey from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe is just as scenic as the destination. Having grown up between the two, I know this firsthand. And as such, I encourage you to take your sweet time getting there. But if you only have a day, you just need to plan appropriately. If you're looking for a road trip itinerary, read on. I'll detail one of my favorite drives to Lake Tahoe with the best stops en route.
Where to stop on your scenic Lake Tahoe road trip
There are several routes you could take from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe — after all, the lake is huge. It has a surface area of 193-square-miles, nestled between California and Nevada. But today, we're going to journey to the North Shore. This side of the lake feels less developed than the south and, in my opinion, boasts some of the best autumn views in California.
When heading to North Lake Tahoe, you can't miss Grass Valley. This gold rush town is just over an hour's drive from Sacramento. Here, you can stroll through the historic downtown and pop into cute boutiques, cozy cafes, or wine-tasting rooms. History buffs will enjoy the Empire Mine State Historic Park, highlighting the area's mining heritage. Just a few miles up the road lies Nevada City — but don't let the name fool you. This charming town is even smaller than Grass Valley and has a variety of local independent shops and restaurants.
Continuing the drive, you'll hit Donner Pass, named after the infamous Donner Party. It runs along the Pacific Crest Trail, with many shorter trailheads in the area. Feel free to get out and stretch your legs or snap a few photos. This spot has some of the best vistas overlooking the Sierras. And before reaching the lake, take time to explore Truckee. This stop offers a small-town atmosphere and a slower pace of life. Wander the quaint main street, browsing funky shops, art galleries, and boutiques. For a taste of local flavor, try a craft beer at one of the town's breweries.
Best ways to experience the fall colors in Lake Tahoe
Mid to late October is the sweet spot for enjoying fall colors. Coming from the city, even just a short stroll along the shoreline will feel invigorating. However, we'd consider staying overnight in Tahoe City to appreciate the area's beauty fully. Plus, a weekend here is considered one of the best fall getaways on the West Coast.
The days might be cooler, but don't let that deter you from enjoying some outdoor sports. Just make sure to wear layers. You can still kayak at this time of year, and King's Beach offers the perfect launching point. If you prefer dry land, hit the local trails. The Tahoe Rim Trail and Brockway Summit offer stunning vistas of the lake framed by fall foliage. If you want to enjoy the colors from the comfort of your car, take a scenic drive. The Lake Tahoe Loop is best for a long, leisurely tour and makes a great family-friendly road trip around Tahoe. Meanwhile, the Mount Rose Scenic Drive is good for those with less time.
To get into that fall spirit, time your trip with one of the area's festivals. Tahoe City's Oktoberfest is ideal for beer lovers and the Made in Tahoe Festival is a fantastic way to support local vendors. It provides an opportunity to celebrate local artisans, chefs, and entertainers all in one go. For a more intimate vibe, the Tahoe Backyard events let you mingle with locals and tourists alike.