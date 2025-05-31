Canada's 'Golden Circle Route' Is A Mountainous Road Trip Through Famously Scenic Territory

The Yukon — North America's enormous, untamable, and glorious frontier — can be tricky to traverse. Valleys cleave through open country, dense snow entombs the mountain peaks that jut above the province, and thick flourishing forests swathe hundreds of thousands of square miles of wilderness. Less than 3,000 miles of all-terrain roads wind through the 186,272 square miles of rugged terrain, more commonly frequented by meandering moose and paddling bears than tourists.

To plan a trip to the land of the midnight sun, your best bet is to follow one of the province's emblematic road trip routes, already mapped out for intrepid explorers. The best among them is (arguably) the Golden Circle. A road trip route that weaves through some of the most spectacular scenes in the southern Yukon, the Golden Circle is a three-day passage from Whitehorse to Kluane Country. It dips in and out of the wild Canadian province, nipping stateside to chase the trains on the "Scenic Railway of the World" through the breathtaking Alaskan wilderness.

Given its far-flung locale, Whitehorse doesn't have any direct flight connections to the U.S. However, you'll only need to make a quick stopover at a major Canadian airport. Warm up for your tour on a layover in vibrant, idyllic, solo-travel-friendly Vancouver or charming Calgary, which has direct connections to 20 U.S. states. The full route loops back around to Whitehorse, so you can fly in and out of the same airport. Its northerly location also means travel to the Yukon is very weather-dependent. For the safest road conditions, travel between May and September. Travelers who visit during the shoulder season also have a better chance of spying the dancing northern lights.