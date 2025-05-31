One Of Cleveland's Most Legendary Streets Is Home To A Chic Hotel With Vintage Glamor And Timeless Charm
Back in its heyday, a night in Cleveland's Short Vincent district meant burlesque shows, flowing drinks, shows by top music stars, and shady characters like mob bosses. Located between East 9th and 6th Streets on Vincent Avenue, this stretch is one of Cleveland's most legendary streets. Built in 1919 in a Neo-Classical style, the 11-story Fidelity Mortgage Building (also known as the Baker Building) is one of the last standing relics of the era. In January 2025, after nearly a century of operating as an office, the building reopened as Cleveland's newest, and possibly most stylish, accommodation: Fidelity Hotel. Instead of partnering with a corporate hotel chain, the owners took the independent road to create a timeless boutique experience inspired by Short Vincent's rich history, the first of its kind in Cleveland.
Refurbished by Austin-based hotelier New Waterloo —a company with a repertoire of boutique hotels and Michelin-recognized restaurants — the building now houses 97 guest rooms, including 11 suites. It also features a reception hall, restaurant, bar, and lounge collectively known as the Club Room. The American restaurant, helmed by chef Eddie Zalar, serves classic local cuisine in a vibrant setting. The hotel is breathing new life into a once-thriving (and somewhat notorious) Cleveland district.
Together with interior designers Curioso and Looney & Associates, the team has created an ambiance of understated elegance and vintage charm. They've preserved the bones of the historic building while layering in fresh wood paneling, bespoke lacquered furniture, ambient lighting, and bold wallpapers. The result is a modern take on vintage style that pairs perfectly with a glass of locally distilled bourbon and a good night's rest.
Fidelity Hotel pays tribute to the vintage glamor of Short Vincent
Once lined with burlesque clubs, restaurants, and strip joints, Short Vincent became the subject of plenty of risqué headlines and exposés that painted Cleveland's nightlife scene in a scandalous light. Liquor control board officials continually tried to shut the party down, but the real end came in the 1970s with a wave of rapid urban redevelopment. Many of the district's hotels, taverns, and clubs were razed or repurposed to make way for the PNC Center, then called the National City Center, marking the official end of Short Vincent's wild chapter. Still today, Ohio is one of two unexpected Midwest states where it is legal to drink in public.
The interiors are designed to stir a sense of nostalgia, transporting guests to an era where flapper dresses shimmered beneath Art Deco chandeliers. The use of bold colours, velvet textures, and unique artwork adds a layer of sophistication. As an ode to the Cleveland locality, the hotel group has commissioned works of 30 artists from the area. One of the most notable is an oversized mural by local artist Lari Jacobsen that captures interesting snippets of the city's history. Vintage touches like rotary phones, brass bathroom fixtures, and leather chairs enhance the timeless vibe. Even a scroll through the hotel's gallery reveals the boutique ethos of the property — no two lighting fixtures are alike.
In an interview with Cleveland Magazine, the hotel's General Manager, Eric Conrad, said, "Our independent nature allows us to provide a level of service that we believe is unmatched in the local community. We can cater to the guest experience exactly how we believe our guests will benefit most without a brand standing in our way."
What to expect during a stay at Cleveland's Fidelity Hotel
The hotel prides itself on being a meeting place not just for traveling guests but also for Cleveland locals. Common areas, including the iconic Club Room, are all open to the public. As Conrad says, "We are very proud of the ways we are devoted to fostering a hotel that is more than just a place to stay but rather a focal point for connection, collaboration, and community advancement." Guest amenities include housekeeping visits twice daily, a 24-hour concierge, complimentary Allegrini toiletries, Bellino Italian linens, and locally sourced coffee and bar items, among others.
All rooms can accommodate two guests, with the exception of The Vincent Suite and Double Queen rooms, which comfortably fit four. Excluding taxes and fees, flexible summer rates for a standard Queen Room start at around $175 per night, while King Room rates start at closer to $200 per night, at the time of writing. The hotel offers packages and discounts for early bookings and long-term stays booked directly through the website. There's also a "Community Love" rate, which donates a portion to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
The Fidelity Hotel sits right in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. The hotel is a 15-minute drive or a 40-minute Red Line transit ride from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE). The hotel is within easy walking distance of major attractions, including The Arcade, a vintage crystal palace and one of America's first indoor shopping malls. It's also down the road from Playhouse Square, one of the largest performing arts centers outside of New York.