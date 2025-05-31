One Of Cleveland's Most Legendary Streets Is Home To A Chic Hotel With Vintage Glamor And Timeless Charm

Back in its heyday, a night in Cleveland's Short Vincent district meant burlesque shows, flowing drinks, shows by top music stars, and shady characters like mob bosses. Located between East 9th and 6th Streets on Vincent Avenue, this stretch is one of Cleveland's most legendary streets. Built in 1919 in a Neo-Classical style, the 11-story Fidelity Mortgage Building (also known as the Baker Building) is one of the last standing relics of the era. In January 2025, after nearly a century of operating as an office, the building reopened as Cleveland's newest, and possibly most stylish, accommodation: Fidelity Hotel. Instead of partnering with a corporate hotel chain, the owners took the independent road to create a timeless boutique experience inspired by Short Vincent's rich history, the first of its kind in Cleveland.

Refurbished by Austin-based hotelier New Waterloo —a company with a repertoire of boutique hotels and Michelin-recognized restaurants — the building now houses 97 guest rooms, including 11 suites. It also features a reception hall, restaurant, bar, and lounge collectively known as the Club Room. The American restaurant, helmed by chef Eddie Zalar, serves classic local cuisine in a vibrant setting. The hotel is breathing new life into a once-thriving (and somewhat notorious) Cleveland district.

Together with interior designers Curioso and Looney & Associates, the team has created an ambiance of understated elegance and vintage charm. They've preserved the bones of the historic building while layering in fresh wood paneling, bespoke lacquered furniture, ambient lighting, and bold wallpapers. The result is a modern take on vintage style that pairs perfectly with a glass of locally distilled bourbon and a good night's rest.