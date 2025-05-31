Georgia's Secret Inlet Is A Pristine Beachy Paradise Brimming With Wildlife, Fishing, And Birding
Dawn marks the beginning of a natural symphony, as bird calls pierce the silence, and gradually fill the air with their melodious songs. Simultaneously, the sky unrolls a blanket of pale pink, gold, and light blue over a pristine, sandy beach. The subject of this picturesque display is not the wildlife-filled paradise of the Galapagos islands in Ecuador. Rather, it's a hidden gem much closer to home in Glynn County, Georgia.
Home to dozens of bird species from majestic seabirds to waders and birds of prey, Gould's Inlet is a paradisiacal spot for those passionate about observing wildlife and immersing in nature. Its location on East Beach, a quiet residential area in Saint Simons Island, makes it a relatively secluded and uncrowded spot, while still being within easy reach with both transportation and by hiking.
Far from being just a bird spotter's paradise, this charming inlet is a treasure trove of natural beauty to be enjoyed in its own right. The salt marsh habitat is ideal for fishing, as well as being a popular nesting ground for sea turtles. And once you have filled your senses with bird song, fishing fun, and sea breeze, there are plenty activities to be enjoyed in the surroundings.
Gould's Inlet is conveniently connected to the mainland both by train and by the Saint Simons Island Airport. Alternatively, you can drive for 1 hour and 30 minutes from Georgia's oldest city Savannah, a haven of Southern hospitality filled with hearty food and quirky city gems. If you are planning to drive, parking is available at the Coast Guard Station parking lot, a 20 minute walk away from the nearest access point.
Gould's Inlet is home to birding trails and unspoiled nature
Gould's Inlet is part of a constellation of medium-sized islands making up Georgia's Golden Isles. Recognized by the Georgia Audubon society as an Important Birding Area (IBA), the wider region is home to over 300 species of birds. This secluded Inlet is anchored to the largest barrier island of Saint Simons, an underrated site brimming with serene beaches and unique shops –– and one of the most popular locations in the archipelago.
The main dune-filled, scrubby beach is the ideal spot to watch the magic happen. You don't need to join an organized tour or follow a specific trail. You can just rock up with your binoculars and thermal jacket, and cast your glance over the serene sand dunes, roped off to allow wildlife to nest and circulate undisturbed.
Wildlife is a permanent fixture of this corner of Georgia, with bird species inhabiting the inlet as well as visiting in spring, summer, winter, and fall. In order to make the most of your visit, it's always worth syncing to seasonal migration cycles, and in Gould's Inlet that means following the high-tide which attracts its winged residents. While you can spot waders, such as Wilson's plovers and Piping plovers year-round, it may be worth waiting for winter for waterfowl to appear on the shores. One of Gould's most impressive visitors, the golden-headed Northern Gannet, can be spotted in winter alongside scoters, scaups, and loons. The overlook on the Atlantic ocean is also a perfect place to spot the American oystercatcher, nesting on shore when conditions allow, and the Bald Eagle.
Enjoy fishing and wildlife spotting in Gould's Inlet unspoiled sandy paradise
Plenty of other wildlife inhabits the inlet, from schools of Atlantic fish to sea turtles, and marine mammals. While you can spot dolphins and minks from the shore, local tours also offer up-close viewing experiences. Embark on a 90-minute Lighthouse Dolphin and Boat tour to glide over the waters at sunset while you spot humpback dolphins, orcas, and small sharks. To avoid disappointment, it's best to book your tour in advance.
Pelicans and gannets are not the only ones fishing on the quiet piers. Gould's Inlet is an ideal place for both fly fishing and bank fishing, with spotted seatrout, red drum, black drum, and snapper all a popular catch. Some trophy fish wonders also haunt these waters, such as red bullfish and bonnethead shark. You can fish by the pier on your own, or you can join a charter boat covering all hotspots across St Simons Island, where experts will share their expertise on board.
Whatever your preference in wildlife watching or catching, Gould's Inlet position nested between the Georgian fertile marsh and the Atlantic make a perfect spot to immerse yourself in nature. You may be hungry for more adventure, in which case you can easily reach Cannon's Point Preserve, a 20 minute drive towards Little Saint Simons Island. Cannon Point is a biodiverse area sprawling over 600 acres and celebrated for its "primitive" wilderness experience. If you're after relax after a wildlife-packed itinerary, the neighboring Jekyll Island is home to an otherworldly beach that's consistently rated as America's best. Plus, it's a only short half an hour drive away from Gould's Inlet.