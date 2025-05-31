This Underrated City In Belgium Brings Castles And Culture Together With Stunning River Views And Artsy Charm

This underrated Belgian city, Namur, sits on a confluence of the Sambre and Meuse rivers, with multiple riverside areas beautifully ornamenting the rivers' banks. Most of these areas are historic, lined with colorful old architecture and watched over by impressive church spires and a looming castle. Other spaces are more modern, such as the Confluence riverside esplanade, which straddles both rivers at the point at which they converge and acts as a mix of a public square and a cultural space.

Namur has a distinctive, slow, and laid-back personality that is captured perfectly in sculpture at the Place d'Armes. Featuring two cartoonish men and two snails, which they keep restrained, the sculpture is a depiction of the pace of life in Namur that other Belgians joke is even slower than a snail. There are galleries, atmospheric cobbled lanes lined with cafes, a cable car that reaches the castle, and a good set of churches and museums specializing in everything from religious arts to Félicien Rops, the Namur-born artist known for his erotica-themed printworks. Interestingly, the locals will tell you that Namur is a great destination for food lovers, too, as this lovely little town is, according to local folklore, the birthplace of French Fries.

You'll find Namur in Wallonia, the southern French-speaking part of Belgium, the country Rick Steves called Europe's best-kept secret. The closest airport is Brussels Airport, about 34 miles away, and there's a direct train from Brussels to Namur that takes around 50 minutes. From Namur, other towns in Wallonia, such as the iconic Dinant with its stunning riverside architecture, the cosmopolitan cultural hub of Liège, and Durbuy, the self-proclaimed smallest city in the world, are only a short train ride away.