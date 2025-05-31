Situated Between Green Bay And Milwaukee Is A Lakeside Wisconsin Town With Local Gardens, Parks, And Trails

From an artsy college town to America's most affordable lake destination, Wisconsin has a lot to offer. Lake Michigan is a huge draw to visitors, and there are so many towns nearby that are perfect for a lakeside getaway. Newton in Manitowoc County is one of those places. Newton is a small, cozy town surrounded by tons of outdoor escapades and perfect for a nature retreat. Just 15 minutes away is the Manitowoc Marina, where you can launch a day of activities on Lake Michigan and the Manitowoc River. Here, there are kayak and boat rentals to get you on the water.

Manitowoc County also has 16 smaller inland lakes, where you can go boating, canoeing, or fishing. You can also find the deepest lake in the county, English Lake, in Newton. Nearby, there are parks, hiking and walking trails, and must-see spots like the Bookworm Gardens. This particular attraction is great if you're visiting with kids, as there are several art installations, including a magic school bus.