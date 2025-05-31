Situated Between Green Bay And Milwaukee Is A Lakeside Wisconsin Town With Local Gardens, Parks, And Trails
From an artsy college town to America's most affordable lake destination, Wisconsin has a lot to offer. Lake Michigan is a huge draw to visitors, and there are so many towns nearby that are perfect for a lakeside getaway. Newton in Manitowoc County is one of those places. Newton is a small, cozy town surrounded by tons of outdoor escapades and perfect for a nature retreat. Just 15 minutes away is the Manitowoc Marina, where you can launch a day of activities on Lake Michigan and the Manitowoc River. Here, there are kayak and boat rentals to get you on the water.
Manitowoc County also has 16 smaller inland lakes, where you can go boating, canoeing, or fishing. You can also find the deepest lake in the county, English Lake, in Newton. Nearby, there are parks, hiking and walking trails, and must-see spots like the Bookworm Gardens. This particular attraction is great if you're visiting with kids, as there are several art installations, including a magic school bus.
Explore the parks and trails in Newton
There are a couple of easy hiking and walking trails in Newton. The Point Creek trail spans 1.1 miles and takes less than 30 minutes to finish. It's an easy trail with highlights such as views of Lake Michigan and great birdwatching opportunities. The trail starts in Newton and goes through Point Creek Conservation Area, which offers scenic views and a beach area. The trail is kid-friendly, so it's great if you want to do something more active with your family. Afterward, you can go picnicking by the beach!
Another spot to visit north of Newton is Henry Schuette Park. The loop trail here is longer at 2.1 miles, and it takes about 41 minutes to complete. The trail is well-marked and a popular spot for hiking. For fewer people and quieter vibes, visit early in the day. Dogs on a leash are allowed, and the park is family-friendly with a playground, kayak launch, and picnic and fishing areas.
Discover Newton's cheese and dining scene
If cheese is what you're after, Pine River Dairy (less than 15 minutes from the heart of Newton) is the place to go. With over 70 years in the business, it offers more than 250 cheese varieties, plus cheese spreads, curds, strings, and butter. The dairy's affordable cheese prices may prompt you to add some sausages, candy, coffee, and even gift boxes to your cart. Round out the visit with some ice cream.
Try Newton restaurants like Pack'er Inn, a local spot serving classic bar food and a homey atmosphere. Visitors rave about the friendly service and great dishes. Another option is Smiling Moose Saloon & Grill. The restaurant has a solid, curated drinks menu, and there's often music and entertainment playing throughout the bar.
Extend your vacation at Wisconsin's largest state park, about two and a half hours away from Newton. When planning your trip, remember Newton is 45 minutes from Green Bay and around an hour from Milwaukee. The nearest major airport is Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, also 45 minutes away.