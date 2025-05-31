California's Secret Coastal Mountain Wine Region Hides Pristine Bay Area Views And Buttery Chardonnays

Napa Valley this, Napa Valley that; when it comes to California wine, this destination is king. Even so, there are many under-the-radar wine regions that deserve the same hype in the Golden State. A prime example is Livermore Valley in Northern California. It's located in the Bay Area's Tri-Valley, only about an hour away from San Francisco. Situated near coastal mountains, Livermore Valley has lush, serene vistas that will uplift and inspire. Beauty aside, this picturesque place is historically significant, and if you love California chardonnays, this is the right spot for you.

Arguably, this white grape variety can be attributed to the success of the California wine industry. Vino has been produced in the Livermore Valley since the 19th century, with the area's geographical position and proximity to the coast creating the perfect environment for grapevines to flourish. With the help of chardonnay, Livermore Valley rose to prominence in the 20th century. Founded in 1883 by C.H. Wente, you have Wente Family Vineyards to thank for California chardonnay. C.H.'s son, Ernest Wente, planted chardonnay vines in Livermore Valley from Montpellier, France. He eventually produced the Wente Clone, which dominates California chardonnay.

That said, you can still visit Wente Vineyards today. Its dreamy tasting lounge, open daily, offers indoor and patio seating where you can savor a selection of chardonnay and other varieties. Making reservations is advised. Alternatively, you could dine at The Grill, Wente Vineyards' onsite eatery, where an assortment of white and red wines is available by the glass or bottle. This includes Morning Fog Chardonnay, known for its fruity tasting notes. However, do keep in mind that Livermore Valley has over 50 wineries to explore.