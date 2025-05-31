California's Secret Coastal Mountain Wine Region Hides Pristine Bay Area Views And Buttery Chardonnays
Napa Valley this, Napa Valley that; when it comes to California wine, this destination is king. Even so, there are many under-the-radar wine regions that deserve the same hype in the Golden State. A prime example is Livermore Valley in Northern California. It's located in the Bay Area's Tri-Valley, only about an hour away from San Francisco. Situated near coastal mountains, Livermore Valley has lush, serene vistas that will uplift and inspire. Beauty aside, this picturesque place is historically significant, and if you love California chardonnays, this is the right spot for you.
Arguably, this white grape variety can be attributed to the success of the California wine industry. Vino has been produced in the Livermore Valley since the 19th century, with the area's geographical position and proximity to the coast creating the perfect environment for grapevines to flourish. With the help of chardonnay, Livermore Valley rose to prominence in the 20th century. Founded in 1883 by C.H. Wente, you have Wente Family Vineyards to thank for California chardonnay. C.H.'s son, Ernest Wente, planted chardonnay vines in Livermore Valley from Montpellier, France. He eventually produced the Wente Clone, which dominates California chardonnay.
That said, you can still visit Wente Vineyards today. Its dreamy tasting lounge, open daily, offers indoor and patio seating where you can savor a selection of chardonnay and other varieties. Making reservations is advised. Alternatively, you could dine at The Grill, Wente Vineyards' onsite eatery, where an assortment of white and red wines is available by the glass or bottle. This includes Morning Fog Chardonnay, known for its fruity tasting notes. However, do keep in mind that Livermore Valley has over 50 wineries to explore.
Sip back and relax at these wineries in California's Livermore Valley
Although Wente Vineyards is considered one of the most underrated wineries to visit in California, there are plenty of others you'll want to include on your Livermore Valley itinerary. If Wente Vineyards' history has intrigued you, you'll want to check out the award-winning Concannon Vineyard, also established in 1883. The winery offers a variety of tastings throughout its gorgeous estate, including in an intimate wine library and outdoor terrace. While Concannon Vineyard does feature chardonnay, its specialties are California cabernet sauvignon and petite sirah.
In fact, the winery is credited for creating Concannon Cabernet Clones, as well as for being the first to domestically produce petite sirah. With a 4.5 rating on Google, one reviewer described it as "probably the best wine tasting experience within a short driving distance of the Bay Area without going to Napa." Additionally, several others mentioned that they enjoyed the immaculately verdant main lawn, open to visitors for picnics. Concannon Vineyard is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Ranked as the best winery in Livermore Valley on Tripadvisor is Retzlaff Vineyards, open Friday to Monday. Here, you can savor chardonnay, merlot, and more in a laid-back outdoor setting. Tripadvisor users say that Retzlaff Vineyards' regularly scheduled live music performances are a highlight. Note that making reservations is advised before visiting Concannon Vineyard and Retzlaff Vineyards. Similarly, Rios-Lovell Winery has a casual ambiance where you can indulge in a chardonnay viognier blend and a chardonnay reserve port. Another spot worth mentioning is Longevity Wines. Featuring a rustic tasting room, this is one of California's Black-owned wineries.
Plan your visit to Livermore Valley, California
If you consider yourself an oenophile who prefers chardonnay, why not treat yourself to a Livermore Valley getaway? If you're not a Bay Area local, you can fly into San Francisco International Airport (SFO). From there, the drive to Livermore Valley should only take about an hour. While it is possible to use public transportation, it could take hours to reach Livermore Valley. As such, renting a vehicle is advised. For convenient access to all of the wineries mentioned above, book a stay in Livermore.
The city features lodging options including Quality Inn & Suites Livermore Wine Country and Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Livermore Wine Country. Free Wi-Fi and breakfast are among the amenities provided to guests at these establishments, both of which have excellent ratings on Google. However, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Livermore Wine Country has other perks, such as free parking and a pool. Nevertheless, you'll find that either option charges less than $200 a night for a room and is a short drive away from Downtown Livermore.
This area has a number of eateries to fuel up after a long afternoon of drinking wine under the sun. For instance, Sauced BBQ & Spirits has everything from steaks to sandwiches and tomahawks. There's also Demitri's Taverna. This Greek restaurant, closed Mondays, serves pitas and Mediterranean-inspired pastas. Lastly, here is a quick tip before you set off to Livermore Valley: Although it's an ideal destination regardless of the season, make sure to pack warm clothing. Even in the summer, temperatures can dip below the 60s.