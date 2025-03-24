Explore California's Black-Owned Wineries On This Mesmerizing Wine-Country Road Trip

Wine might be for all, but it's rare to discover a Black-owned winery in the United States. According to the Association of African American Vintners, Black owners and winemakers make up less than 1%of all wine producers in the U.S. If you have your heart set on patronizing Black-owned businesses in California, it might seem like the odds are stacked against you.

Fortunately, it turns out that a handful of Black-owned wineries exist in California, and some of them make for an excellent wine-country road trip. We've created a list of Black-owned wineries you can visit on a one-day (or longer) road trip through California's wine country, highlighting those that both participate in the AAAV and have great reviews.

From rolling hills filled with grapevines to cityscapes with tons of entertainment on offer, here are some of California's best Black-owned wineries to visit on a vino-filled road trip.