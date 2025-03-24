Explore California's Black-Owned Wineries On This Mesmerizing Wine-Country Road Trip
Wine might be for all, but it's rare to discover a Black-owned winery in the United States. According to the Association of African American Vintners, Black owners and winemakers make up less than 1%of all wine producers in the U.S. If you have your heart set on patronizing Black-owned businesses in California, it might seem like the odds are stacked against you.
Fortunately, it turns out that a handful of Black-owned wineries exist in California, and some of them make for an excellent wine-country road trip. We've created a list of Black-owned wineries you can visit on a one-day (or longer) road trip through California's wine country, highlighting those that both participate in the AAAV and have great reviews.
From rolling hills filled with grapevines to cityscapes with tons of entertainment on offer, here are some of California's best Black-owned wineries to visit on a vino-filled road trip.
Theopolis Vineyards -- Yorkville
Our mesmerizing wine-country road trip starts in, of all places, Yorkville. Theopolis Vineyards lies directly off CA-128 in California's rolling hills. Part of Mendocino County, which boasts a long list of wineries and budget-friendly attractions for all, Yorkville is an excellent place to start a road-tripping wine tour. The vineyard itself is small, but Theopolis Vineyards wine is hand-crafted and award-winning, not to mention affordable. Visitors will also appreciate the bucket-list-worthy scenery throughout Mendocino County, a California spot that locals say you need to visit in your lifetime.
According to visitors, Theopolis Vineyards' wines are outstanding and delicious. Perhaps the best part of a visit to this winery, however, is that varieties like the 2014 and 2015 Yorkville Highlands Symphony start at just $22. The main attraction in Yorkville is wine, as other cellars and vineyards dot the landscape, but this Black-owned winery has a massive claim to fame.
Diving into the winery's roots, Theopolis Vineyards' founder, Theodora R. Lee, is originally from Texas, but made her home in California while working in San Francisco as a trial lawyer. To date, the vineyard has earned countless media mentions and awards, and the self-titled Queen of the Vineyards is heavily involved in diverse organizations across California and Texas.
Corner 103 -- Sonoma
Looking to visit not only the best wine tasting room in America, but also a local Black-owned business in the heart of Sonoma? Look no further than Corner 103, which USA Today named the best tasting room in the country. With that kind of reputation, it's clear that the wines are delectable, but the location is also part of the appeal.
Sonoma beckons year-round, but winter is the season when this top California wine region explodes with color, despite the chill. In addition to waterfalls and other scenic vistas, Sonoma has plenty to offer in the heart of town. In any season, you can visit Corner 103 and many other tasting rooms at Sonoma Plaza, not to mention restaurants like the iconic, Michelin-starred Valley, historic landmarks, and more.
Harking from the finance industry, founder Lloyd Davis overhauled the then-struggling Viansa Winery and later opened Corner 103 to welcome guests into a comfortable wine tasting space. Visitors point out how fantastic the wine and food are, but also how gracious the owner is in interacting with guests and sharing his love of wine.
J. Moss Wines -- Napa
Napa Valley has more than 1,800 wineries, but how many of them are Black-owned? It turns out there are only a handful, but that doesn't mean there aren't options when you're ready for a wine-fueled road trip. If Napa Valley is on your list of pit stops, add J. Moss Wines to the itinerary.
Proprietor James Moss started his winery while working full-time in the wine industry and eventually opened his own winery in 2010, with his wife Janet and son Westley. James gives plenty of credit to the winemakers who shared their craft, and enjoys his own reputation in the wine industry today. The winery (and its tasting room) is known for offering a welcoming tasting experience, complete with visits and recommendations by James and Janet themselves.
J. Moss Wines promises to appeal to both casual wine drinkers and connoisseurs, and its vino has even been described as "cult wine." Memorable cabernets are at the top of the menu, according to the Mosses, but there are plenty of varieties to try depending on your taste.
Brown Downtown Napa -- Napa
Napa is widely known for its wine, but have you heard of Brown Downtown Napa? The highly-reviewed Brown Estate winery is family owned and operated and, according to the owners themselves, is best known for making Zinfandel.
Brown Estate hosts a popular tasting room on Coombs Street in Napa, and wine tasters rave about the wine (of course), the ambiance, and the staff. Some reviews of the tasting room praise the uplifting of Black excellence, with the décor in the tasting room paying homage to Black icons. Not only that, but Brown Estate is known as the first Black-owned winery in the Napa Valley. In addition to a specific array of wines available at Brown Downtown Napa, Brown Estate also produces House of Brown, a vegan-friendly line of certified sustainable wines. Suffice it to say, whatever flavor you have a hankering for, Brown delivers.
Plus, Napa is gorgeous in only the way true wine country can be; acres of vineyards spread out as far as the eye can see, and the sunsets there are glorious. Downtown Napa is also known for its Oxbow Public Market, where you can grab not only wine, but also local farm-fresh food and artisanal goodies. Pick up some snacks for the road, and onward to our next wine pit stop.
Baker Family Wines -- West Sacramento
If you haven't visited West Sacramento, prepare for a treat. True, West Sacramento is often recognized as more of an industrial area than a cozy wine-tasting destination, but bear with us. The trip from Napa to West Sacramento is an eye-pleasing one, as you'll pass by preserved wetlands and a wildlife area on the way. Once you arrive, Baker Family Wines rolls out the red carpet for a wine tasting experience you won't forget.
Baker Family Wines, launched by Dusty Baker, a baseball manager and former player, and winemaker Chik Brenneman, produces wines with locally sourced grapes. The only urban winery brand on our list, Baker Family Wines has ingrained itself in the community and promotes its wine bar as the perfect place to catch a River Cats or Athletics game.
If you're hoping for more of a visual experience after enjoying Baker Family Wines' port-adjacent tasting room, you won't have to travel too far. Also in the area are Mill Street Pier and various parks that offer a view of the American River — or you can plan to watch a game at nearby Sutter Health Park.
Longevity Wines Inc. -- Livermore
Driving through it, Livermore might seem like just another big California city. But look a little closer, and you'll see a passion for winemaking and hospitality. At least, that's what you'll see when you look closely at Longevity Wines Inc. in Livermore. Longevity Wines was started by husband and wife Phil and Debra Long, with the winery bearing a play on their name and love for one another.
Debra died in 2019, the same year the winery was named the Winery of the Year in Livermore Valley, and the brand continued to grow from there. Today, Longevity Wines is the third-largest wine brand in Livermore Valley, and Phil and his son continue to work together to bring wine to their local tasting room and beyond.
The perk of capping off your wine-country road trip at Livermore's Longevity Wines is that it's a great deal; taste six wines for $20, then bring some bottles home for as little as $21. Visitors praise the tasting room for its knowledgeable staff, delicious treats, and noteworthy wine varieties.
Methodology
While there are countless wineries throughout California, our wine-country road trip is focused on Black-owned wineries that are part of the Association of African American Vintners. The AAAV supports careers in wine for Black students, with community engagement and sustainability at the heart of the association.
Each winery also has great reviews from visitors, and while online reviews alone aren't everything, each winery on our itinerary has an excellent reputation. Geographically speaking, this road trip is short enough to take in a day (if you start early and limit your time at each winery), which is another reason why some outstanding Black-owned wineries didn't make our list. That said, the selections here offer Northern to Central California scenery to clear your mind between tasting pit stops.