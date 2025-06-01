One Of Vermont's Most Charming Small Towns Is A Total Art Paradise With Tasty Cuisine And Outdoor Adventure
Vermont has no shortage of alluring small towns that are easy to miss when driving through the Green Mountain State. Each one of these towns treats visitors to a relaxing and rustic experience that you just can't get in big cities. We recommend stopping by Putney, a town as picturesque as a life-sized postcard (and if you visit in winter, as white as a snow globe).
If you're traveling to Putney from abroad, keep in mind that it's far from any metropolitan area; the closest airport is Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, which is a roughly 90-minute drive away. While Vermont's summers can be hot and humid, every other season has something nice to offer in Putney, from the mild heat of spring to the scenic snowfall of winter. Vermont also has some of the most beautiful fall foliage colors in the Northeast. Lodging options in the area include The Putney Inn, the Ranney-Crawford House Bed and Breakfast, and Sanctuary Vermont (which includes a bed and breakfast as well as "personal retreat" accommodations specifically designed for artists and writers).
Putney is filled with artsy and outdoorsy things to do, but no trip there is complete without trying out some of the local fare. Start the day with some exquisite coffee and a tasty pastry from the Putney General Store Bakery & Café. For a hearty country meal any time of the day, The Putney Diner is the place for you. And for delicious cuisine made from fresh, local ingredients, you can't go wrong with the Putney Food Co-op.
Putney's thriving arts scene
Like many artsy Vermont towns, Putney has a surprisingly active artist community. Just ask painter Carol Keiser, who has a studio in Putney. In an interview with regional Vermont publication The Commons, she revealed the advantage of living and creating in a small town: "After growing up in a suburb, I really like the independence of living in the country, being free to set up a studio, free to work," she said. "Living in Putney has allowed me a way of life that continues to make sense for me."
Next Stage is Putney's creative hub. This arts organization revamped a crumbling historic building and created an artist's haven, complete with a live performance venue, art gallery, and commercial kitchen, so that creators of all disciplines can let their imaginations flourish. Sandglass Theater is another mainstay in Putney's arts scene. This theater company focuses on traditional stagecraft and puppetry and hosts a variety of workshops for both kids and adults. For chamber music fans, there's the Yellow Barn, which shines a spotlight on some of the most talented and innovative young composers in the world while promoting music education in the classroom and beyond.
Putney also has plenty of resources for people looking to develop their own creativity. For knitters, Green Mountain Spinnery is a great place to purchase high-quality yarn, and Vermont Weaving Supplies not only has an impressive selection of material but also offers courses in weaving. And if you're interested in glassblowing, sign up for a class at Robert Burch Glass.
Adventure awaits in Putney
Putney is surrounded by forests as far as the eye can see, so it should surprise no one that there are countless outdoor activities to enjoy around this town. There are numerous conservation sites for visitors to explore, such as Wilson Wetland Preserve, where you can see all kinds of wildlife; Beatrice Aiken Conservation Site, which features some stunningly unique terrain and plant life; and Bare Hill Conservation Site, which is home to an impressive array of tree varieties. There are also other public lands in are area open to nature enthusiasts, including Putney Town Forest and Route 5 Land.
Hiking is big in Putney, which has quite a few trails to explore for adventurers of all skill levels. The Dunn Nature Trail is perfect for beginners, as it's only 1.4 miles long and is easy enough to bring children, though dogs are prohibited. Take it up a notch with the Putney School Trail, an 8.6-mile route that features stunning views of the surrounding hillsides. For more experienced hikers, there's the 12.2-mile Putney Mountain trail, which takes you up more than 2,300 feet and is guaranteed to give you plenty of wildlife encounters.
But if taking a deep excursion into the wilderness sounds a little too risky for you, there is still a variety of outdoor enjoyment to be had. Visit Green Mountain Orchards in the summer, where you can wander around the rolling green hills and pick apples, blueberries, peaches, and other fruit. And if you want to explore even more of the region's natural beauty, plan a road trip down this route known as "Vermont's Main Street," which shows off the state's charming towns and resorts.