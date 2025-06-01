One Of Vermont's Most Charming Small Towns Is A Total Art Paradise With Tasty Cuisine And Outdoor Adventure

Vermont has no shortage of alluring small towns that are easy to miss when driving through the Green Mountain State. Each one of these towns treats visitors to a relaxing and rustic experience that you just can't get in big cities. We recommend stopping by Putney, a town as picturesque as a life-sized postcard (and if you visit in winter, as white as a snow globe).

If you're traveling to Putney from abroad, keep in mind that it's far from any metropolitan area; the closest airport is Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, which is a roughly 90-minute drive away. While Vermont's summers can be hot and humid, every other season has something nice to offer in Putney, from the mild heat of spring to the scenic snowfall of winter. Vermont also has some of the most beautiful fall foliage colors in the Northeast. Lodging options in the area include The Putney Inn, the Ranney-Crawford House Bed and Breakfast, and Sanctuary Vermont (which includes a bed and breakfast as well as "personal retreat" accommodations specifically designed for artists and writers).

Putney is filled with artsy and outdoorsy things to do, but no trip there is complete without trying out some of the local fare. Start the day with some exquisite coffee and a tasty pastry from the Putney General Store Bakery & Café. For a hearty country meal any time of the day, The Putney Diner is the place for you. And for delicious cuisine made from fresh, local ingredients, you can't go wrong with the Putney Food Co-op.