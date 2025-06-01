Scotland's 'Silver City By The Sea' Has Art Galleries, Historic Architecture, And A Nearby National Park

Home to Scotland's oldest bridge and one of the world's longest-running newspapers, Aberdeen has a story or two to tell. Nicknamed the "Silver City by the Sea," it's also known as "The Granite City" for the very reason you might expect — it's constructed from lots and lots of granite, giving it a signature silvery character. Originally formed as two separate Aberdeens — one "Old," founded in the sixth century, and one "New," established around 600 years later — it's now a vibrant university city with a thriving arts scene and historic center.

One of Aberdeen's most iconic — and oldest — buildings is the Cathedral Church of St. Machar, which is built upon the foundations of a church first constructed in 1165. Historic texts suggest there may have been a church there since as far back as 580. Just a six-minute walk away, you can wander the tranquil surroundings of the University of Aberdeen's 11-acre Cruickshank Botanic Garden, which boasts more than 2,500 plant species.

No visit to this northeast city is complete without a stop at one of its many acclaimed museums, like the Aberdeen Maritime Museum, the Gordon Highlanders Museum, and a reimagined Renaissance walled garden, Pittmedden Garden and Museum of Farming Life. If you're in the mood for something a little more artsy, don't miss the Aberdeen Art Gallery, which highlights masterpieces by artists like Tracey Emin, Barbara Hepworth, Francis Bacon, and the Scottish Colorists. Aberdeen is also the home to Nuart, the only street art festival in Scotland, which invites muralists from around the world to transform city walls into vibrant works of art.