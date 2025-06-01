Situated Between Pittsburgh And Philadelphia Is A Serene Lakeside Borough With 19th-Century Charm
Pennsylvania is home to some of America's most charming historic destinations, like this cute storybook borough of bubbling springs. If you're looking for an idyllic lakeside setting combined with over 50 historic buildings, you need only drive a little more than two hours from Pittsburgh, or around three and a half hours from Philadelphia. Because sitting just back from the shores of Raystown Lake is the welcoming community of Marklesburg.
Not to be confused with Markleysburg (an easy mistake to make), Marklesburg is one of Pennsylvania's many boroughs. It's relatively small, with a population of under 200 people, yet the Marklesburg Historic District boasts 58 buildings and one site that have landed it on the National Register of Historic Places since 1996. The 19th century is well and truly alive here, where most of the preserved architecture dates to between 1845 and 1870.
As you wander down the streets, you'll quickly understand why it's called the Marklesburg Historic District. Many of the buildings are still constructed out of wood and painted in different colors. This Gothic Revival style extends to some of the borough's more notable buildings, such as the Town Hall, former Indian Queen Hotel, and St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, among others. Many of these are located along or just off Raystown Road, such as the James Creek Church and most of the homes of local residents.
How to embrace Marklesburg's outdoor lifestyle
Marklesburg's outstanding natural beauty pairs well with its historic charms, creating a peaceful and old-world atmosphere. Outdoor living means getting out on the water, which is easily done by driving down Aitch Road to the Aitch Boat Launch and Fishing Dock, which also has a picnic area. Once you're on the water, you can enjoy fishing, boating, kayaking, and more.
The Raystown Lake waterways offer numerous adventures and daytime excursions. You can drive or take your boat to the Raystown Lake Recreation Area, which is a year-round outdoor oasis for fishing and boating in the summer or hiking in the colder months. If you fancy more of a party atmosphere, anchor up in Party Cove during the summer. Boats from all over turn up here and host DJ sets, live bands, and plenty more festivities.
If you prefer to stay on dry land, Marklesburg offers a number of hiking trails to explore. Bear Meadows Loop is one of the most popular because it's a relatively short and easy trek of only 3.5 miles. It takes you through Rothrock State Forest, which is about a 50-minute drive away.
Where to stay when you visit Marklesburg
As it is a small, tight-knit community, Marklesburg doesn't have many accommodation options. You can stay right in the middle of town at a Vrbo vacation rental, which is housed in a historic building that will let you truly embrace the borough's 19th-century charms. Otherwise, you may need to stay slightly outside, where you'll find accommodation for RVs like the James Creek RV Resort, as well as family-friendly campgrounds, such as Pleasant Hills Campground, and various tucked-away lodges.
You can also time your visit for one of the many local events in the nearby historic borough of Williamsburg, which is about a 15-minute drive away. Depending on when you find yourself here, you could attend the Blair County Dairy Princess Pageant, the BCAAC Williamsburg Car Show, or the Williamsburg Community Farm Show. However, if it's more peace and quiet you're seeking, you may want to drive to this scenic borough with clear stargazing and a charming downtown. If you'd like some retail therapy while exploring Pennsylvania, visit this shopping paradise that's also one of the most charming boroughs in America.