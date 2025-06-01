Situated Between Pittsburgh And Philadelphia Is A Serene Lakeside Borough With 19th-Century Charm

Pennsylvania is home to some of America's most charming historic destinations, like this cute storybook borough of bubbling springs. If you're looking for an idyllic lakeside setting combined with over 50 historic buildings, you need only drive a little more than two hours from Pittsburgh, or around three and a half hours from Philadelphia. Because sitting just back from the shores of Raystown Lake is the welcoming community of Marklesburg.

Not to be confused with Markleysburg (an easy mistake to make), Marklesburg is one of Pennsylvania's many boroughs. It's relatively small, with a population of under 200 people, yet the Marklesburg Historic District boasts 58 buildings and one site that have landed it on the National Register of Historic Places since 1996. The 19th century is well and truly alive here, where most of the preserved architecture dates to between 1845 and 1870.

As you wander down the streets, you'll quickly understand why it's called the Marklesburg Historic District. Many of the buildings are still constructed out of wood and painted in different colors. This Gothic Revival style extends to some of the borough's more notable buildings, such as the Town Hall, former Indian Queen Hotel, and St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, among others. Many of these are located along or just off Raystown Road, such as the James Creek Church and most of the homes of local residents.