Pennsylvania's Outdoor Paradise Is A Scenic Borough With Clear Stargazing And A Charming Downtown
Pennsylvania's status as a tourist destination is largely bound up with Philadelphia and scenic Eastern Pennsylvania stops like the Poconos or the Delaware Water Gap. If you're in the know, you may be familiar with Western Pennsylvania's Pittsburgh and its surrounding towns and attractions. But Pennsylvania has a lot to offer in the sizable space between its two largest cities. The underrated region of Central Pennsylvania features some of the most beautiful and unique outdoor attractions in the region. For example, Tioga County's Wellsboro is a Pennsylvania gem named the "top small town in the northeast." One county over, however, is an equally amazing small-town destination. Sitting in the heart of the sparsely populated Potter County, the lovely borough of Coudersport is the perfect blend of small-town charm and pristine natural wonders.
Far from being mere "flyover country" on a trip between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Coudersport has plenty of laid-back charms and attractions that make for a perfect getaway from the stresses of the big city. The town's antique main street features everything you would want from small-town America, including quirky attractions. Being in one of the more remote regions of Pennsylvania, Coudersport is also a top gateway to many of the most pristine natural spectacles in the state. But this remote location is even more significant when the sun goes down. Without the excessive light pollution that often contaminates night skies in more populated regions, Coudersport sits next to some of the best spots for dark sky stargazing in the Eastern United States.
Coudersport offers small-town charm and unique attractions
As a down-home slice of small-town Americana, Coudersport has all the eccentric, one-of-a-kind treasures you'd want in a picturesque rural village. Coudersport's small but vibrant downtown area is rich in boutique shops and restaurants, including the Potter County Artisan Center with charming arts and crafts from the region's finest artisans. The Potter County History Society Museum exhibits informative displays on the history of Potter County, alongside comprehensive genealogical records.
Some of the more unique sights to see in and around Coudersport include the Coudersport Ice Mine (a cavern that mysteriously forms ice while the aboveground is thawing); the Potter County Moon Tree (a sycamore tree growing from seeds that traveled to the moon with the Apollo 14 mission); and the Austin Dam (the ruins of a failed dam that make a surprisingly picturesque scene). The nearby township of Ulysses is also home to the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum, which details the history of the region's logging industry in fun and interactive exhibits.
Being farther from large cities than any other spot in Pennsylvania, the Coudersport area is famed for its incredible nighttime stargazing opportunities. Just outside of Coudersport is the heavenly Cherry Springs State Park, which has the lowest levels of light pollution in Pennsylvania. While the park is quite beautiful during the day, at night, Cherry Springs State Park becomes a stargazing paradise with extraordinary night sky views. On clear nights, you can see up to 30,000 stars from the park's large and open astronomy field. You may even spot celestial phenomena like meteor showers and the Northern Lights! Dark Sky International ranks Cherry Springs as an official "Dark Sky Park" and one of the best places in the Eastern U.S. for stargazing.
Coudersport sits in the heart of Pennsylvania's most beautiful scenery
Coudersport sits in the heart of a gorgeous stretch of Pennsylvania wilderness known (appropriately) as the "Pennsylvania Wilds" by the state's tourism website. Fans of the outdoors will undoubtedly adore the spectacular natural scenery just outside of Coudersport, where the beautiful Allegheny Mountains meet some of the state's loveliest forests. Alongside Cherry Springs State Park, Coudersport is adjacent to Pennsylvania's Susquehannock State Forest, a 265,000-acre forest preserve with ample wilderness areas and miles upon miles of scenic hiking trails.
Coudersport is also a terrific starting point for some of Pennsylvania's greatest natural wonders. Less than an hour's drive away is the glorious Allegheny National Forest. About an hour to the east is the spectacular Pine Creek Gorge, or "the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania." Pine Creek Gorge stretches around 50 miles through a deep canyon carved by its namesake Pine Creek, reaching depths of 1,000 feet in places. The gorge's two state parks — Leonard Harrison and Colton Point — are both accessible by car from Coudersport. Both parks offer plenty of outdoor adventures, like hiking, camping, and cross-country skiing.
If you're staying overnight, the Coudersport area is home to cozy B&Bs, like the Frosty Hollow Bed & Breakfast and the Hygrade Inn. Cherry Springs State Park and Susquehannock State Forest have rustic camping options as well. Of course, one downside of Coudersport's pristine and natural setting is that getting there can be a bit of a haul. Coudersport is about a two-hour drive from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, and three to four hours from the Pittsburgh and Syracuse airports. But once you get a look at the town's surrounding landscape or the unsullied night sky above, you'll likely find the longer drive time more than worth it!