Pennsylvania's Outdoor Paradise Is A Scenic Borough With Clear Stargazing And A Charming Downtown

Pennsylvania's status as a tourist destination is largely bound up with Philadelphia and scenic Eastern Pennsylvania stops like the Poconos or the Delaware Water Gap. If you're in the know, you may be familiar with Western Pennsylvania's Pittsburgh and its surrounding towns and attractions. But Pennsylvania has a lot to offer in the sizable space between its two largest cities. The underrated region of Central Pennsylvania features some of the most beautiful and unique outdoor attractions in the region. For example, Tioga County's Wellsboro is a Pennsylvania gem named the "top small town in the northeast." One county over, however, is an equally amazing small-town destination. Sitting in the heart of the sparsely populated Potter County, the lovely borough of Coudersport is the perfect blend of small-town charm and pristine natural wonders.

Far from being mere "flyover country" on a trip between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Coudersport has plenty of laid-back charms and attractions that make for a perfect getaway from the stresses of the big city. The town's antique main street features everything you would want from small-town America, including quirky attractions. Being in one of the more remote regions of Pennsylvania, Coudersport is also a top gateway to many of the most pristine natural spectacles in the state. But this remote location is even more significant when the sun goes down. Without the excessive light pollution that often contaminates night skies in more populated regions, Coudersport sits next to some of the best spots for dark sky stargazing in the Eastern United States.