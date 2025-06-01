Tucked Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is A Vibrant City With Charming Streets And A Thriving Arts Scene

Wisconsin's Lake Country is renowned for its charming destinations, like this city with award-winning food between Madison and Milwaukee. Of course, it's not all about the lakes here when you have one of America's best breweries on the Milwaukee River. And when it comes to city charms and vibrance, enthralling arts, and a delectable food scene, Burlington might just be Wisconsin's best.

Burlington may officially be a city, but it has small-town vibes. It's situated on both the Fox River and Echo Lake, and capitalizes on these idyllic natural settings with waterside parks. The city's downtown area is where you'll experience its yesteryear charms. You get a proper sense of its Midwestern roots here, where 19th-century buildings straddle brick footpaths. You could easily spend a few hours strolling around, ducking into coffee shops and pizzerias, or checking out wine bars and bakeries.

While downtown may be rooted in Burlington's past, the present-day culture of this city is centered around its artists. The Malt House Theatre paves the way for the performing arts in a beautifully restored building that hosts "sip & sit concerts" and engaging live productions. You also have art shows, live music, foodie festivals, and other community events taking place at Wehmhoff Square. If you fancy doing your own creating while in town, you can rent out a workspace at The Loop Commons, which even has a podcast studio.