Tucked Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is A Vibrant City With Charming Streets And A Thriving Arts Scene
Wisconsin's Lake Country is renowned for its charming destinations, like this city with award-winning food between Madison and Milwaukee. Of course, it's not all about the lakes here when you have one of America's best breweries on the Milwaukee River. And when it comes to city charms and vibrance, enthralling arts, and a delectable food scene, Burlington might just be Wisconsin's best.
Burlington may officially be a city, but it has small-town vibes. It's situated on both the Fox River and Echo Lake, and capitalizes on these idyllic natural settings with waterside parks. The city's downtown area is where you'll experience its yesteryear charms. You get a proper sense of its Midwestern roots here, where 19th-century buildings straddle brick footpaths. You could easily spend a few hours strolling around, ducking into coffee shops and pizzerias, or checking out wine bars and bakeries.
While downtown may be rooted in Burlington's past, the present-day culture of this city is centered around its artists. The Malt House Theatre paves the way for the performing arts in a beautifully restored building that hosts "sip & sit concerts" and engaging live productions. You also have art shows, live music, foodie festivals, and other community events taking place at Wehmhoff Square. If you fancy doing your own creating while in town, you can rent out a workspace at The Loop Commons, which even has a podcast studio.
Outdoor adventures and activities in Burlington
In a city this beautiful with so many natural spoils, it's only normal to want to spend time outside. Fortunately, Burlington offers many reasons to venture out, such as Brown's Lake. It's only a five-minute drive from the center and offers scenic spots for a leisurely picnic, as well as calm water for kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and boating. You can also launch your boat or kayak on Echo Lake, which has small islands and waterways to explore.
Echo Lake Park is great for those who prefer to stay on dry land. The open spaces are also ideal for a picnic or some birdwatching, with ducks and geese often spotted in the water. Anglers are often found casting a line out from Riverside Park, which overlooks the Fox River, where various species of fish can be caught.
If you're in the mood for some shopping, you can browse the stalls at the Burlington Farmer's Market, which takes place every Thursday from May to September. Here, you'll find local growers and makers selling everything from farm-fresh fruit and vegetables to goat cheese, seasonal flowers, and olive oil products. Handmade arts and crafts are also on offer, while live music performances add to the ambiance as you wander around.
How to get to Burlington and where to stay
Burlington is about a 45-minute drive from Milwaukee and about two hours from Chicago. If you're flying into Chicago O'Hare International Airport, it'll take a little over one hour to drive there, and only a couple of minutes longer if you want to avoid the tolls. You can easily rent a car from the airport, with companies like Thrifty, National, Hertz, and Enterprise all located nearby.
One of Burlington's charms is its distinct lack of hotels in its downtown area. The Hampton Inn is one of the most conveniently located accommodation options. It's only a short stroll from Pine Street, where you'll find many of the city's cafes, restaurants, and shops. It's also a few minutes from Fox River and riverside walking tracks. If instead you decide to stay in Chicago and make Burlington a day trip, you might want to visit this lakeside village teeming with lush gardens, parks, and Hollywood history.